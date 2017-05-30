Nick Kyrgios may be called a number of things, but dull is not one of them.

The Australian was playing in his first round French Open clash against German Phillipp Kohlschreiber, when he became engaged in a interesting exchange with umpire Jake Garner during a changeover.

While some umpires allow players to put their case forward, sometimes to extreme levels, this time Garner spoke in strong and clear terms to Kyrgios.

It is not the first time that the pair have had their differences in a Grand Slam, with the American umpire hitting Kyrgios with a warning at Wimbledon last year.

Kyrgios reportedly told Garner that he was doing a 'horrible job" and had a argument with a journalist about his conduct during the match against German Dustin Brown.

Kyrgios is yet to win a title in 2017 and has an 18-6 record.

His highs have come with two wins against Novak Djokovic in the BNP Paribas and Acapulco tournaments, as well as beating fellow young gun Alexander Zverev in Indian Wells and Miami.

While he lost to Roger Federer in Miami in three very tight sets, (6-7, 7-6, 7-6) it was seen by many pundits as the game of year so far.

The 22-year-old has also battled niggling injuries and has taken time off for compassionate leave after the death of his grandfather.

Kyrgios has also admitted that he needs to improve his on-court conduct and has said it is a 'working progress.'

He has admitted he admires the likes of Zverev for his ability to just get on with the job at hand with a minimum of fuss.

Kyrgios faced a real stern test in the first round in Paris against the veteran German, who has stayed around the 15-30 ranking spots for the majority of his career.

While the 33-year-old has slipped slightly (currently ranked 43rd), he is one opponent the top-ranked players look to avoid in the early stages of Grand Slams.

Kyrgios, though, had few problems winning 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 and he hit 20 aces in the triumph.

He will play either South African Kevin Anderson or Tunisian Malek Jaziri in the second round.

Stay tuned for the next episode of the Nick Kyrgios show.

