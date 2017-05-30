WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

Lince Dorado has had a very interesting turn with the WWE during his run with the company as the cruiserweight wrestler has mostly struggled to find a firm foothold. He was signed with much acclaim in 2016 after his first nine years as a professional performer.



The lucha wrestler has been a fixture of the cruiserweight division during this stint with the WWE and has performed on 205 Live for most of the year. He usually ends up taking on the likes of Drew Gulak or Tony Nese and the exciting brand of wrestling they use gets the crowd going.



According to Daily Wrestling News, during a taping before RAW, Dorado would face off against Gulak in a standard matchup and the match was going normally. Then, near the end, the Golden Lynx found himself in trouble when he came down awkwardly after attempting a tilt-a-whirl.

His landing definitely looked like a legitimate injury and now his return in other matches looks doubtful. RAW’s use of the division has been strange at times, and he was hoping to take advantage of the scarce number of cruiserweights on the brand’s roster.

WWE Creative seems to be figuring out what to do with them as well with new ideas being tested out at recent live shows. They may not get the screentime that other Superstars are accustomed to, but they still go out and put on an exciting show for everyone around.

Fans are extremely positive about the new approaches for wrestlers known for some of the more colorful personalities on the company’s active roster. They are still waiting to see what the company can do with this increased number of nimble wrestlers on a larger stage.

Necessity is the mother of all invention and with a lot of talent moving between the two brands, some stars are going to have to step in and fill that void. It is well documented that Vince McMahon likes to have superstars that can appeal to any and all markets.

Pieces like Dorado are essential in trying to appeal to broader markets and spectators that might be looking for something beyond the normal Main Event matchups. Cruiserweights also have more risk-based maneuvers that garner a reaction with audiences.

Unfortunatlely, this means that accidents like this will happen from time to time.

