It's been a hard couple of years for Tiger Woods, but his life took another turn for the worse in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 41-year-old, who is currently recovering from back surgery and aims to return to professional golf in three months' time, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Initial reports said Woods was pulled over in Jupiter, Florida, and then failed multiple tests before being taken to Palm Beach County Jail. He was released at 11am.

Article continues below

In an official statement, Woods expressed sorrow and accepted 'responsibility for his actions'.

He wrote: "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved.

Article continues below

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

"I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.

"I fully cooperated with the law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for their professionalism."

A police report has now emerged detailing exactly what happened when police found Woods, who was ASLEEP at the wheel of his 2015 Mercedes Benz and had to be woken up.

At the time of police approaching Woods' car, the engine was still running, the brakes were illuminated and the right indicator was flashing.

Woods' speech after being woken up was described as "extremely slow and slurred", while his attitude was "cooperative" yet "confused" because he didn't know where he was.

The police report also confirmed Woods' claim that no alcohol was involved, after his breath test results produced .000 on two occasions.

And as mentioned, the 41-year-old American failed the 'Walk and Turn', 'One Leg Stand' and 'Finger to Nose' tests, but did eventually pass the 'Romberg Alphabet' test.

Scary stuff. Had the police not found Woods when they did, who knows what could have happened in his confused state. Check out the full report below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms