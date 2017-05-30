GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

In partnership with Golfing World Golfing World

Golf

Tiger Woods.

Police report reveals what happened when Tiger Woods was arrested for DUI

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's been a hard couple of years for Tiger Woods, but his life took another turn for the worse in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 41-year-old, who is currently recovering from back surgery and aims to return to professional golf in three months' time, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI).

Initial reports said Woods was pulled over in Jupiter, Florida, and then failed multiple tests before being taken to Palm Beach County Jail. He was released at 11am.

Article continues below

In an official statement, Woods expressed sorrow and accepted 'responsibility for his actions'.

He wrote: "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE could be bringing back a real legend - reportedly in big negotiations

WWE could be bringing back a real legend - reportedly in big negotiations

Dominic Solanke's tweet about Liverpool fans back in 2012 has gone viral

Dominic Solanke's tweet about Liverpool fans back in 2012 has gone viral

"What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

"I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.

"I fully cooperated with the law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for their professionalism."

Tiger Woods Booking Photo

A police report has now emerged detailing exactly what happened when police found Woods, who was ASLEEP at the wheel of his 2015 Mercedes Benz and had to be woken up.

At the time of police approaching Woods' car, the engine was still running, the brakes were illuminated and the right indicator was flashing.

Woods' speech after being woken up was described as "extremely slow and slurred", while his attitude was "cooperative" yet "confused" because he didn't know where he was.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic - Day One

The police report also confirmed Woods' claim that no alcohol was involved, after his breath test results produced .000 on two occasions.

And as mentioned, the 41-year-old American failed the 'Walk and Turn', 'One Leg Stand' and 'Finger to Nose' tests, but did eventually pass the 'Romberg Alphabet' test.

Scary stuff. Had the police not found Woods when they did, who knows what could have happened in his confused state. Check out the full report below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Justin Rose
Tiger Woods
Golf
Rory McIlroy
Phil Mickleson

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE could be bringing back a real legend - reportedly in big negotiations

WWE could be bringing back a real legend - reportedly in big negotiations

Dominic Solanke's tweet about Liverpool fans back in 2012 has gone viral

Dominic Solanke's tweet about Liverpool fans back in 2012 has gone viral

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again