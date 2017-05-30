WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura.

New WWE ad suggests big plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

When SmackDown Live commissioner Shane McMahon announced the participants in this year’s Money in the Bank match, people were excited to see just what the company had in store. In the time since that announcement, that perception has not changed at all.

Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura are all going to be in that ring for the titular ladder match along with Kevin Owens. That lineup has some of the best talent that the blue brand has to offer among its ranks.

Upon the announcement of the field, many believed that the King of Strong Style was the immediate favourite because of his standing as a relative newcomer to the WWE. It has been speculated for a while that there are major plans to build SmackDown around him.

Adding fuel to this fire is the fact that Nakamura is being advertised as a challenger for Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship for some July house shows according to Cageside Seats. Other matches include AJ Styles versus Kevin Owens and The New Day taking on the Uso’s.

All of this news seems to support the idea that the WWE is pleased with the response to Jinder’s title push and that his rematch with Randy Orton will likely happen at Money in the Bank. For The King of Strong Style, he could be looking at an even more rapid ascension of his own.

Most fans would have never dreamed of the possibility that these two superstars would be facing each other with the possibility of a WWE title on the line. In these moments, the blue brand lives up to its billing as the “Land of Opportunity” as such things simply don’t happen on RAW.

NXT fans had been waiting for Nakamura’s introduction to the main roster for some time and despite a mild reception at the latest pay-per-view, officials are pushing him ahead full steam. They want to make sure that he gets the chance to show his stuff on the biggest stage.

Money in the Bank has always brought a lot of excitement with it and stars like The Miz, John Cena and Randy Orton have won the event in the past. The intrigue behind the match comes from the fact that so much surprise comes from the result and when the winner deploys the prize.

That won’t be the only surprise to follow this year though.

