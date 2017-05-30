If there's one thing Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't lack, it's confidence. The 32-year-old's set assuredness can rub fans up the wrong way at times, but make no mistake, it's a vital part of what makes him who he is.

With the La Liga title already in the bag, Real Madrid are turning their attentions towards a third Champions League final in five years this weekend as they take on Italian giants Juventus.

It is in such instances that an abundance of confidence will likely come in handy, not that he or any of Real's other big name players will be afraid of a showpiece final anymore, having been there, done that and bought the t-shirt.

Article continues below

Real are currently in the Welsh capital Cardiff ahead of Saturday's game at the Principality Stadium, where the squad are freely talking to the media in the build up to the game.

Ronaldo has become the latest Los Blancos player to give his thoughts on the upcoming game, and in a Q&A session via Spanish publication Marca, he explained that too much humility before a final of this magnitude isn't always a good thing.

Article continues below

"On the day of the game there is going to be a lot of nerves and I prefer not to think much about the final," he said.

"Too much humility isn't good, we have to prove our character and who is the best.

"They are an excellent team but so are we, I have the feeling that we are going to play a great game and we are going to win."

Should Real lift the trophy on Saturday, it will be their first league and European cup double since 1958 and Ronaldo realises that it is a big opportunity to match that success.

"The final is won by scoring goals," he continued.

"We were very reassured to win the League and now we have a unique opportunity."We are in an extraordinary moment."

Ronaldo also had some words of praise for head coach Zinedine Zidane, adding: "All the players have played this season and they have been intelligent decisions of the coach.

"I feel better than I have in the last few years and I hope to help the team with goals on Saturday."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms