What Jose Mourinho said about Dominic Solanke back in 2015

It hasn't taken long for Jurgen Klopp to dip into the summer transfer market as he looks to strengthen his Liverpool side.

However, while fellow Champions League qualifiers Manchester City signed Bernardo Silva for £43.6 million, Liverpool's first signing was slightly more underwhelming.

That's because, rather than sign one of the most promising players in European football, the Reds have moved to sign Dominic Solanke from Chelsea after his contract expired at Stamford Bridge.

Solanke became disillusioned with life in west London with first-team opportunities extremely limited and has signed for the Merseysiders, with Liverpool likely to pay around £3 million compensation for the 19-year-old.

While he made just one appearance for the club he joined as a seven-year-old - a Champions League tie against Maribor in the 2014/15 season - he impressed for the various youth sides.

What Mourinho said about Solanke

In fact, his displays for Chelsea academy earned him some very high praise from his then manager Jose Mourinho. After playing in the Champions League against Maribor, Mourinho said: "For sure, he’s going to play many Champions League matches, because he will be a good player."

Chelsea FC v NK Maribor - UEFA Champions League

Well, he hasn't since.

And the Portuguese boss will be questioning why Conte has allowed a youngster to leave that "has the ability to play first-team football".

In the week he played in the Champions League, Mourinho continued to sing the praises of Solanke and urged him to remain at the club.

“He played against Maribor. He was on the bench against Crystal Palace, on the bench against Man United and on probably he will be on the bench against Arsenal," he said back in 2015.

“His experience this season has been magnificent.

“I think he would never need to go out on loan and just go step by step here and in a couple of years he’ll be a first-team player.

Chelsea FC v FC Porto - UEFA Champions League

“When there is a player like Solanke or Loftus-Cheek, this kind of player that we know for sure they have potential to play for Chelsea one day, I think when they are so young it is better for them to stay and develop at Chelsea.”

Mourinho on Solanke, Baker and Brown

Mourinho also explained that if Solanke - as well as Lewis Baker and Izzy Brown - fail to play for the senior side and England in the future, he will only have himself to blame.

"My conscience tells me that if, for example, Baker, Brown, and Solanke are not national team players in a few years, I should blame myself," Mourinho said.

"They are part of a process the club started without me. In this moment, we have players who will be Chelsea players. And when they become Chelsea players, they will become England players, almost for sure.

Chelsea v Manchester City - FA Youth Cup Final: Second Leg

"At 16 or 17 I don’t think it’s good for them to go somewhere else to play, like in the Championship. At 17 they have to train with us and they have to learn with us. They will learn a lot."

Well Mourinho hasn't exactly got his wish since he left Chelsea.

The three aforementioned players have played just once for Chelsea and don't look anywhere near getting called up to England's senior squad.

While Brown helped Huddersfield gain promotion to the Premier League this weekend, Baker has been on loan to Chelsea's affiliated club, Vitesse, for the previous two seasons. Now, Solanke has signed for Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Mourinho certainly won't be impressed.

