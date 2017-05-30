July 1 is when the summer transfer window officially opens, yet it's already obvious which player will be the focus of the biggest transfer saga.

Antoine Griezmann's future at Atletico Madrid has been in doubt for quite some time, despite the Frenchman reiterating his desire to stay in Spain.

However, he dropped something of a bombshell in mid-May on French TV show Quotidien by saying the odds of him joining Manchester United were 6/10.

He also said the odds of him staying at Atletico were 7/10 but, naturally, fans and the press latched on to his claim about signing for United.

"I think my future will be decided in the next two weeks," he said. "It's possible [that I will join Manchester United]. I would give it a six-out-of-10 chance."

Since then, Paul Pogba has posted numerous cryptic videos of himself doing Griezmann's famed phone celebration and even said, "Watch this space," when asked about a potential move.

What United fans have ultimately been waiting for is Griezmann putting them out of their misery and making a final decision on his future.

Well, according to reputable Spanish radio station Deportes Cope (see below), the Frenchman has spoken to Atletico chiefs and told them exactly what he wants.

And what he wants is to leave this summer - that's right.

GRIEZMANN MAKES A DECISION... APPARENTLY

Cope's tweet roughly translates to: "Griezmann has transmitted to the noble area of the club that wants to go out."

Exciting news, but United fans shouldn't get ahead of themselves just yet, because Griezmann is a top target for several European giants.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested, although they are said to be closing in on Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Regardless of how many potential suitors Griezmann has, Jose Mourinho will be keen to pounce and bring the France international to Old Trafford in a world-record deal.

