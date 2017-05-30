The lull between the conference finals and the NBA Finals brings about a lot of time for story chasing for media members and fans.

Thankfully, the NBA world has uncovered some nuggets.

But even more thankfully, the Finals will get under way on Thursday night.

Here's one nugget uncovered by fans on Reddit that shows LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have no chance - zilch, zero, nada - of winning the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron has won three titles in his career: Two as a member of the Miami Heat in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons, and then again last season in 2015-16 for the Cavaliers. He has also only led NBA in two-point field goals made in three seasons.

When?

You guessed it.

LeBron has lead the league in that stat in only his championship years. It's a bizarre stat and admittedly has no tangible impact on whether his team will win the title in that given season.

But, come to think of it, is there any more tangible evidence than James hoisting the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy at the end of the season?

While with the Heat, James led the NBA with 567 two-point field goals made in a lockout-shortened season and then followed that up by leading the league 662 two-point makes the following year.

Then, he made 650 two-point baskets to lead the league this season.

This year, LeBron was fifth in the league in the stat with 612 two-pointers, trailing leader Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans, who had 730; Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who had 701; DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors, who had 688; and Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder, who had 624.

In the two years between LeBron's pair of titles with Miami and then the title he won with Cleveland last season, the stat was led by Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers with 706 in 2013-14 and Davis with 641 in 2014-15.

So, to say Griffin and Davis haven't had success beating good players and teams in the playoffs might now be inaccurate? Well, not really.

Before LeBron took the statistical lead in the stat in 2011-12, Amar'e Stoudemire had led the league in two straight years, making 703 2s in 2009-10 with the Phoenix Suns and then 734 in 2010-11 with the New York Knicks.

LeBron's future teammate Dwyane Wade led the league in 2s in 2008-09 with 766. Al Jefferson of the Minnesota Timberwolves led the league with 721 2s in 2007-08, and Kobe Bryant led with 676 in 2006-07 and 798 in 2005-06.