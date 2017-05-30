GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Asmir Begovic.

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

He may have picked up winners medals for the Premier League and the League Cup, but many believe that Asmir Begovic's two years at Chelsea have largely been a waste of time.

The Bosnian international made a name for himself as one of the finest goalkeepers in the English top flight during his time at Stoke, and when the time came to move on, the feeling was that he should be moving on to take the step up as a number one, not as a bench warmer.

In two season the 29-year-old made a total of 33 appearances across all competitions, with just eight coming last term, so when the chance came to reignite his career at Bournemouth came along this week he jumped at the chance.

The Cherries paid a reported £10million for his services, and in doing so have seemingly solved a real problem position ahead of the new season.

But in leaving, Begovic has left a slot open for the Blues to claim a new number two, though they will still be hoping that Real Madrid don't come in for current first choice Thibaut Courtois.

As back up goalkeepers go, Begovic is about as big as they come, so it's going to take somebody special to fill his gloves.

The Blues currently have Portuguese veteran Eduardo and youngster Jamal Blackman vying for the position, but while the former is not likely to graduate from third choice, the latter is expected to go out on loan again.

So with that in mind, a report in The Sun claims that Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola has emerged on Antonio Conte's radar ahead of a potential summer move.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PARIS-LILLE

Areola featured 15 times for the Parisians last season, but was eventually edged out by German international Kevin Trapp and spent the majority of the campaign on the bench.

The 24-year-old has apparently told the Ligue 1 side that he is ready to face a new challenge and could now end up at Stamford Bridge as Conte looks to strengthen.

Since coming through from the PSG youth academy, Areola has spent the majority of his career away on loan with the likes of Lens, Bastia and Spanish side Villarreal.

Obviously, he is yet to be capped a senior level with France, but has featured for his country at several youth levels.

Topics:
Thibaut Courtois
Asmir Begovic
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League
Football

