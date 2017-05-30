It’s been quite the week for Twitter drama in the world of football.

Only yesterday Danny Simpson and Jamie Carragher exchanged 140 character blows and things swiftly spiraled out of control. You literally have to see the tweets to believe them.

Well, it seems the Englishmen aren’t alone in their social media ‘banter’ this week with Andre-Pierre Gignac having a rant of his own. That being said, he might have lifted the bar to a whole new level.

So, what has the Frenchman got to be complaining about? After all, at 31, he is easing his way out of his career with Tigres UANL in Mexico.

That being said, it hasn’t proven a walk in the park for Gignac with his side suffering defeat at the hands of Guadalajara in the Liga MX final on Sunday. A 2-1 loss in the second leg saw them confined to a 4-3 defeat on aggregate.

To say Gignac wasn’t happy about the loss would, well, be putting it mildly. In fact, the striker was so disinterested in the aftermath that he marched back to the dressing room as opposed to collecting his runners-up medal.

Then came a bizarre incident with a member of the press on the sidelines, which has turned into quite the saga.

A video from a TVC reporter showed an angry Gignac in conversation with Televisa Deportes journalist Yussif Caro. Having exchanged bitter words, the Frencman made a movement with his water bottle and was restrained by his teammates.

It appears that the striker attempted the knock the reporter on the back, potentially making contact but keeping the water in his hand.

The incident can be seen below:

In response to the drama, Caro himself took to Twitter. He was keen to outline his respect for Gignac yet stated his disgust at the Tigres man’s behavior.

He posted: "I've always recognized (Gignac's) talent ... today the man struck me in the back. He's a bad loser."

It’s hardly a flattering tweet and it certainly doesn’t reflect well on Gignac, but it’s far from the nastiest message he’ll ever be sent. As a result, most people thought the incident would be forgotten and the drama would blow over.

Those people would be and were wrong, though, with the 31-year-old posting the mother of all Twitter rants when he returned to France. It’s quite the paragraph and he seemed rather trigger happy with the emojis.

It can be seen here:

In English that translates to:

“You’re a ***** liar, if I’d hit you you’d still be on the floor of the stadium, believe me," he wrote. "What do you want? To make people mad? Do you want to get famous? More followers on Twitter? You can’t understand a players’ sadness and anger after losing a final? You were behind me, following me, shouting at me like a product, an animal. For what? For ‘my pains’ you told me.

"What did you want? Insults? A bad reaction? Oh, no. I know. You wanted an exclusive to grow as a journalist. I’m not a product, nobody tells me what I have to do or say, certainly not a journalist. What a shame I didn't toss the bottle at you! A journalist like you is an embarrassment for the profession. I’m not perfect and I have a lot of flaws, and if I have to leave Mexico because of the press, I’ll go. I’m tired of hearing lies."

Wow. So Gignac calls him an animal, says the journalist would have been flattened if he hit him properly and that he wished he had thrown the bottle.

Interestingly, Cano then penned his reply by stating: “Andre, the only thing I asked you when you didn’t want to receive your medal was for you to tell the camera what had bothered you. What you did after, you know perfectly well.

“My salary isn’t for Twitter or for gaining followers. I’ve always highlighted your talent as a player, but there are actions that have no justification. Good luck.”

We thought we had Twitter drama good in England; in Mexico they take it to the next level, clearly. And what makes it all the more spectacular and bemusing is that Gignac hasn’t even flirted with taking the tweet down.

Moral of the story – don’t mess with Andre-Pierre.

Do you think Gignac deserves to be punished for his comments? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

