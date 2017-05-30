GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Sergio Ramos..

Sergio Ramos scores outrageous flick in Real Madrid training

Let’s not beat around the bush, Sergio Ramos is arguably the best defender in world football right now.

The Spaniard has slipped on the captain’s armband at Real Madrid with ease and the silverware won’t stop rolling in. He has been considered one of the finest for many years now but he might just be at his pinnacle this season.

He also knows where the back of the net is. In fact, Ramos is about as prolific as defenders get and, rather uncannily, he always seems to pop up with the most important of goals.

Then again, it might simply be the laws of probability. After all, his record stands at a jaw-dropping 68 goals for Los Blancos across 520 appearances and you can throw in 10 extra strikes for Spain for good luck.

You can’t forget the 2014 Champions League final, either. With Atletico Madrid mere seconds away from glory, Ramos scored a superb header to save his side and propel them to La Decima via an eventual 4-1 win.

Los Blancos’ scorer in the 2016 Champions League climax? Yet again, Ramos. He even scored a spot kick in the ensuing penalty shootout that secured Real another victory over their city rivals.

You almost get the impression that he’d do a decent job up front and, well, Karim Benzema hasn’t exactly been setting the world alight this season.

In addition, Ramos has been up to his old tricks this week with some fine finishing in preparation for a third Champions League final in four years. His strikes certainly bode well for him bagging a hat trick of European final finishes.

One effort in particular was rather special, too. It can seen below:

Yes ladies and gentlemen, that is Sergio Ramos the centre-back.

You’ve got to say, it’s quite the finish and one that Cristiano Ronaldo would certainly have been proud of. It goes to show that even Real’s defence has immense skill and quality on the ball, particularly their captain.

As the 31-year-old rightly points out too, it’s just four days until the Cardiff clash with Juventus. Furthermore, Real come into the final strong favourites, even if most neutrals are backing the Italians for Gianluigi Buffon-related reasons.

If the Old Lady is to defeat their Spanish opponents, though, they will have to negate the defensive rock that is Ramos himself. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep an eye on him for set pieces either; he has form for this kind of occasion.

Real Madrid v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Besides, with finishes like the one above, Leonardo Bonucci and co. should be prepared for anything. A Ramos bicycle kick to open the scoring, anyone?

Who do you think will win in Cardiff - Real Madrid or Juventus? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

