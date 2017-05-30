The WWE is trying to refresh the Goldust character, bringing back some of the elements that made him one of the promotions most fascinating characters around the Attitude Era.

Goldust was unlike anything the WWE had ever seen. His mix of flamboyance, glamour, Hollywood and strange mannerisms set him apart on the roster. Even as the WWE transitioned to more "realistic" characters, Goldust remained the WWE's gold-painted enigma.

The aged Dustin Runnels is still a mainstay in the WWE, continuing to fill out his role as a mid-card talent the company can rely on. Goldust is getting back to the "golden age," and the WWE is pushing the return of his old gimmick.

Goldust is preparing for an Extreme Rules matchup against his former tag team partner R-Truth and cut another promo hyping up the rivalry bout.

The Bizarre One once again referenced that the golden age is back as he cut the segment that had the familiar elements of a classic Goldust promo. That led to one fan questioning Goldust's past, even calling him a jobber:

Somehow, that tweet made its way to Cody Rhodes, Goldust's brother and former WWE superstar. He absolutely crushed the fan on Twitter, listing out the accomplishments of his elder brother's career before ending his response with a little profanity:

Goldust was never in the main event picture, but he was definitely a popular star throughout the 90's and had plenty of success. To suggest he was a jobber in his younger days is completely unfair to what he really was in his heyday.

Fans caught wind of the burn and immediately came to Goldust's defense, pointing out how important he was to the WWE's popularity as they fought with WCW for ratings superiority:

To call Goldust a jobber is ludicrous. He's had an insanely successful WWE career, having the longevity and talent to make it through several eras. That he's now back to the gimmick that put him over is further proof of how strong a presence Goldust commands.

Cody remains one of wrestling's most coveted free agents, still not putting his name down on any contract while he remains a dominant independent worker. Ring of Honor was reportedly closing in on making an official deal with him, but that's yet to be finalized.

Goldust, meanwhile, may be in for a big push if the WWE and its fans decide another solid run as a fully-realized Bizarre One could help RAW's sagging ratings.

