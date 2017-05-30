Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

LeBron details post-playing days plans and they are great for NBA fans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

LeBron James can seemingly do whatever he wants on a basketball court.

That should continue the day he retires, as his squeaky clean image and worldwide fame should enable the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar to do pretty much whatever he wants off the court, as well.

He has emulated Michael Jordan since his youth and even wears the No. 23 with the Cavs as a tribute to Jordan, the greatest player who has ever lived.

James indicated that he plans on imitating Jordan's post-basketball life, too, recently showing interest in owning an NBA team, like Jordan does with the Charlotte Hornets.

According to Ken Burger of The Athletic (pay site), James has clear intentions for one of his post-NBA projects.

"I will own a team someday," James told Berger. "That's my next thing."

It's a classic rich guy move, which LeBron can pull off because he's a rich guy. But he plans to be not so classic, instead a cool rich guy.

"Why do I want to own team? I think it'll be cool," James said. "I'll stay part of the game and still be able to put people in positions of power. I've always loved that, putting people in a position of power to feel like they can make a change and make things happen."

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

James has also expressed interest in building a media company upon retirement.

But while we wait - and enjoy the final third (?) of his NBA career, we can always speculate on what team it will be.

A truly Jordanesque move might be to go for his hometown team, which also happens to be his current team.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has shown no inkling that he'd like to sell the Cavaliers, but there's always been scuttlebutt around his home city of Detroit - where he has his Quicken Loans headquarters, along with several other real estate properties - that he might want to become a major player in the Detroit sports scene.

Perhaps Gilbert would instead be interested in owning teams in Detroit, especially considering the Pistons, Lions, Red Wings and Tigers will all be playing downtown starting next season.

Annual Allen And Co. Investors Meeting Draws CEO's And Business Leaders To Sun Valley, Idaho

The owners of the Red Wings and Tigers are the Ilitch family, whose patriarch, Mike Ilitch, recently passed away.

Ilitch's son, Christopher, has taken command, but maybe owning both teams isn't in the plans for the family in the long-term.

The Pistons are owned by another Michigander in Tom Gores. He hasn't given any indication that he would like to sell, but the price tag that an NBA team would command has to be enticing.

The Lions, owned for decades by the Ford family of automotive fame, are anyone's guess, as owner William Clay Ford died last year. His widow, Martha Ford, has been the face of the team since, but there's no public plan for that team going forward as well.

Topics:
NBA
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Detroit Pistons

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE viewing figures for one show are shocking - this is embarrassing

WWE viewing figures for one show are shocking - this is embarrassing

Dominic Solanke's tweet about Liverpool fans back in 2012 has gone viral

Dominic Solanke's tweet about Liverpool fans back in 2012 has gone viral

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again