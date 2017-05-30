So Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Premier League was a match made in heaven, after all.

Many people doubted whether the Swede would be able to cope in the harsh physicality of English football but those critics were soon silenced. If it wasn’t for the lethal striker, Manchester United’s season could have been a whole lot worse.

The 35-year-old notched up no less than 28 strikes across 46 appearances in his inaugural season with the Red Devils. Furthermore, that’s in spite of the fact he spent the last month of the campaign on the treatment table.

Wayne Rooney was the only player who could match Ibrahimovic’s tally of eight assists this season.

And let’s not forget that he scored the winning goals in both the Community Shield and the EFL Cup final, too.

As a result, to say the Swede has won over the critics would be quite the understatement and age has proven somewhat irrelevant. He may potentially never pull on a United shirt again but at least he will have bowed out in style.

That being said, not everyone is an Ibrahimovic fan.

Most Manchester City fans fall into that category actually, it’s something of a primal distaste for a player doing so well for their bitterest of rivals. After all, he nearly sparked an unlikely comeback in City’s impressive 2-1 at Old Trafford last August.

Call it hatred, call it jealously – but it undoubtedly exists. Besides, there are few games that go by without the occasional nose joke.

Well, of all people, Liam Gallagher has decide to encapsulate the feelings of many City fans by having his own dig at United’s prize asset. The Oasis frontman was certainly savage yet you’d expect nothing less from the maverick figure.

The diehard City patron was asked of his opinion on Ibrahimovic during an interview with NME. He responded with the following comment: “He looks like that big f***ing cartoon. You remember? That big f***ing rooster. Google it.”

Incredible. The video can be seen below, skip to 1:55 for the Ibrahimovic comments:

Although Gallagher couldn’t think of the rooster in question at the time, he was in fact referring to foghorn leghorn. The 44-year-old is undoubtedly making a reference to Ibrahimovic’s nose and, to an extent, his general stature.

It’s certainly not a compliment that’s for sure.

Ultimately though, the Swede can be seen as having the last laugh with United equaling City’s achievement of qualifying for the Champions League but with thrice as much silverware en route.

So while Gallagher and other City fans may sink their teeth, Ibrahimovic could easily come back to bite next season.

After all, if things work out in Jose Mourinho’s favour then the 35-year-old could be partnering Antoine Griezmann up front and no City supporter wants to see that. Period.

Do you think Manchester United should keep Ibrahimovic for one last season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

