WWE

Melina Perez.

Where the WWE superstars released in 2011 are now

Situations are constantly shifting in the WWE universe, and there comes a time when superstars and the promotion part ways. 

The situations all differ, but it's an inevitability. Nothing lasts forever; not even Hulk Hogan spent his entire career in the WWE. Even Bret "The Hitman" Hart, who never wanted to leave the WWE, wound up having to spend time with WCW. 

Looking back at departures is always a fun exercise, a chance to reminisce on long-forgotten talent and find out what they've done since. The 2011 departures from the WWE include some interesting names, with a few standouts fans are sure to remember. 

Chavo Guerrero Jr. was let go on June 25, 2011. He was a big part of the WWE when Eddie Guerrero rose to the top, but he struggled to find his place in the company leading up to him asking to be released. He's currently working behind the scenes with Lucha Underground as a producer. 

The next big name on the list is Melina Perez, who was a Diva that never shied away from giving the fans an eyeful. Her entrance into the ring remains one of the most... memorable... of all divas. She's currently working the independent circuit, but recently made headlines as one of the many celebrities who had private photos leaked onto the Internet.

Another Diva who found her way out of the WWE in 2011 was Gail Kim, who continued wrestling and has had a very successful career. She became the first female inductee into the TNA hall of fame, and plans on returning to the company once she's medically cleared to wrestle again. 

Paul Bearer was released from his full-time contract with the WWE in 2011, but continued working with the company along with the independent circuit from time-to-time. Unfortunately he passed away in 2013 after suffering a heart attack at the young age of 58. 

Chris Masters was a longtime WWE superstar who worked with the WWE through a few different stints, but his last run with the company was in 2011. He continued working the independent circuit, and recently returned to Impact Wrestling in March under the name Chris Adonis. 

Other main roster workers released include Todd Grisham, David Hart Smith, Michael Tarver and Vladimir Kozlov. Grisham's continued his career as a reporter, currently working for the UFC. Smith is currently working for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

2011 had some big departures for the WWE, but as almost always has been the case, the show went on strong despite talent parting ways. 

Topics:
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
The Undertaker

