GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns escalates tension with Seth Rollins after RAW

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in the WWE right now, but he is also the most controversial WWE superstar. His heat with audiences on the road has been palpable for a while and defeating The Undertaker to end his career at WrestleMania 33 didn’t change that.

That decision was absolutely rooted in the company’s solidified belief that he will one day be unimaginably over with crowds despite contempt for him seemingly growing by the day. When the card was announced, the internet voiced their collective frustration.

In spite of all of that, he remains a huge star and there is no question that he still garners a reaction from all types of fans. His merchandise sales are also out of this world, so it would be difficult to see the WWE stop their push anytime soon.

Article continues below

Losing to Braun Strowman at Payback was a legitimate surprise as The Big Dog usually emerges victorious in those spots, but the creative team likes what it has seen from The Monster Among Men in his run since WrestleMania.

Reigns is never down for long, and he emerged from backstage after suffering those injuries to beat the tar out of the giant and send him home to where he is now recuperating after elbow surgery needed from shattering the joint in question.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE viewing figures for one show are shocking - this is embarrassing

WWE viewing figures for one show are shocking - this is embarrassing

Dominic Solanke's tweet about Liverpool fans back in 2012 has gone viral

Dominic Solanke's tweet about Liverpool fans back in 2012 has gone viral

With The Monster Among Men so clearly over with the fanbase and Brock Lesnar still looming in the distance, writers have an open road to steer these storylines in any way that they see fit heading into the summer season where SummerSlam awaits.

Just this week, after the televisions went off the air, the RAW crowd was treated to yet another moment with The Big Dog according to WrestlingInc. Seth Rollins and Reigns took each other on and The Architect pointed out he was never defeated by his former team member.

The Kingslayer got the worst of it and Reigns emerged with his first win against his tag team partner as a member of The Shield. Then, the superstar stood in the ring arguing with Rollins before the loser bolted.

It looks like the creative team will have some more time to work out the kinks and a possible Shield feud will be on the table. Hopefully, they can unlock his character’s true potential soon and hit that nostalgia nerve head on.

The third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Triple H
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Triple H

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE viewing figures for one show are shocking - this is embarrassing

WWE viewing figures for one show are shocking - this is embarrassing

Dominic Solanke's tweet about Liverpool fans back in 2012 has gone viral

Dominic Solanke's tweet about Liverpool fans back in 2012 has gone viral

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again