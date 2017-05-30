It will be interesting to see how the creative team decides to use The New Day going forward on the blue brand. There are already a handful of tag teams positioned to compete for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles and their unit is a relative newcomer.



All three men had a very successful WrestleMania this year as hosts and their biggest moment of the night was announcing that the Hardy Boyz would be participating in the ladder match for the RAW Tag Team Titles during the Ultimate Thrill Ride.



The New Day have been relatively quiet on WWE television programming after the Superstar Shakeup. Obviously their record reign as tag champs happened on RAW so they will always have a soft spot for the red brand.

Now they will have to forge a path for themselves away from the platform that made them such a huge entity in the WWE. Only time will tell what exactly fans will see out of the tag team on their new home brand.

Big E also pointed out to NDTV Gadgets 360 that the transition might be a little bit easier for the former champions because of their unique relationship with the creative team. Still, there is a lot that goes into making a great promo or a successful segment on television.

He explained: “We have a long leash for sure. That’s taken time to get trust from the higher ups and people of importance. But yeah, we don’t write everything. A lot of times we’re given scripts and we disagree with the script’s directions and we have some leniency to retool.

“We’ve been very fortunate. A lot of talent really don’t have that ability to just say ‘hey I want to rewrite this promo’ but it’s really helped us. And one thing we’ve noticed too is that as much as we - as a company - try to attach ourselves to pop culture, we felt also that a lot of times they were a little outdated or a little bit, outside of their window of freshness.”

New Day had a ton of momentum coming out of 2016 and that really huge push started all the way back at WrestleMania 32 when their humourous costumes and lively banter made an impression on casual fans and other spectators through the WWE’s social media channels.

It would be a no-brainer for WWE brass to insert them into the WWE Smackdown Tag Title picture as soon as possible. The USOS and American Alpha are entertaining, but they have yet to garner the kind of following New Day did with the red brand.

If anything, this should give writers a chance to show what the entire division has to offer coming off of a big event like the ‘Superstar Shakeup’. With the team’s creative input, they should be able to come up with a lot of great material.

