Football

Andres Iniesta.

Andres Iniesta admits he could leave Barcelona

Now that Barcelona have appointed a new head coach in the shape of Ernesto Valverde, the club can look forward to doing some extensive reshaping of the squad over the coming months before the new seasons starts.

Aside from the MSN partnership, along with Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique and now Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, there aren't many other players in the squad that are immune from being put up for sale should the right offer come along.

That is apart from Andres Iniesta. Despite being the wrong side of 30, the legendary midfielder still has a huge influence on the club both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

By that logic, that should also mean that he would be exempt from any outgoing transfer activity over the summer.

But while the likes of Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne, Mathieu and Sergi Roberto will have little say in the matter of where their futures lie, Iniesta has shocked fans by admitting that he too could be on the move during the transfer window.

The 33-year-old looked far from his best over the course of the 2016/17 campaign, but it has been widely accepted that he would always eventually become a super-sub before hanging up his boots as a one-club hero.

However, in an interview with radio station Onda Cero, he confessed that his days at the club, but not his career, may be numbered.

"The renewal is not an economic issue," he said

"There are also some personal issues and, as I’ve said other times, I want to evaluate things very carefully before making the most honest and best decision for everyone.

"I feel in good shape, I’m relaxed, I want to evaluate the Barcelona proposal, my personal and sporting sensations, what next year will be like, who will arrive, and from there make a decision.

"I can be certain that if I don’t play for Barcelona, I won’t play against it. My dream has always been to retire with this jersey, so I have no reason to change. However, my heart and my head tell me to evaluate certain things."

Topics:
La Liga
UEFA Champions League
Football
Andres Iniesta

