Randy Orton lost the WWE Championship to Jinder Mahal at Backlash in a stunning upset. The match was met with mixed reception after the event, but fans who had watched their feud escalate on SmackDown for weeks are interested in how it escalates.



WWE officials are still trying to figure out what to do about The Viper after the latest development. He will probably have a rematch with The Maharaja and that could add to the intrigue, but after that the future is very much up in the air.



There is no question that Orton looks a little different during this turn on the company’s programming, but that may have more to do with age. At this point, he has been doing this for a pretty long time and it can be hard to work up that same lather.

Article continues below

The Legend Killer has been around the business his entire life because of his father’s career in the ring. As “Cowboy” Bob Orton, he thrilled audiences way before his son decided to ever enter the WWE and his influence probably led to that decision down the line.

In a recent clip on Instagram, Randy decided to give his offspring the head start that he never had in developing a signature move. He catches young Rob with an RKO out of nowhere after the boy decides to jump into the pool.

Article continues below

Earlier this year, Brad Stutts posted an interesting gif of the elder Orton using a very familiar move on his opponent in a match from 1987. This moment must have stuck out to the The Viper, because it has become a cornerstone of his wrestling persona and arsenal to this day.

It was pretty cool to see the Apex Predator’s father use the RKO back in the day and now the act has been paid forward. The clip pre-dates the first time that his son would use it by 16 years.

Bob Orton gave his son tips in the early days of Randy’s time with the WWE. As the old saying goes, everyone has to start somewhere and he had the advantage of having an established superstar on hand in his father.

Right now, The Legend Killer’s son is on the receiving end of such a hilarious prank, but after that, who knows what will be in store for the younger Orton.

One thing is for sure, the RKO will be there lurking in the shadows as a threat to all his opponents.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms