Manchester City are desperate to right the wrongs of this season and they’re certainly not hanging about.

Even before the FA Cup final, Pep Guardiola had wrapped up his first signing of the summer and spent no less than £43 million to secure it. Given the amount of players released too, it’s all change at the Etihad Stadium.

Besides, it might need to be. City had a reasonably solid campaign yet never truly kept pace with Chelsea and were held back by their ageing squad.

For all the disappointment of this season though, City’s possession of Guardiola and a hearty transfer budget bodes well for the 2017-18 campaign. There’s every reason to suggest they can mount a challenge on the Premier League title.

Such suspicions have only been fuelled by a rather specific focus on AS Monaco and their Ligue 1 winning squad.

Last week saw the Citizens snap up Bernardo Silva and he might not be the last to favour the Etihad over the Stade Louis II. In fact, Benjamin Mendy could be the next player to switch Monte Carlo for Manchester.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to links with City but it seems the full-back is coming closer and closer to a deal. After all, his own family might have given the game away.

French journalist and commentator Romain Collet-Gaudin is almost certain that the Monaco man will move to the Premier League. The TV personality cited the fact that Mendy’s own family members had flatly confirmed the transfer.

His suspicions, as corroborated in English by CityWatch, can be seen below:

Obviously, nothing is certain and City fans shouldn’t get too excited but it’s clear that the feeling in France is that a departure is nigh.

What can Mendy actually bring to the table, though? Well, City have had quite the issue with full-backs in recent years and with the departures of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta, the door has opened for a young star such as Mendy.

He has amassed 39 appearances this season and even earned himself his first cap for France. Furthermore, his performances were rightfully rewarded with an inclusion in the Ligue 1 team of the season.

There is every reason to suggest he would succeed in the Premier League too given his offensive as well defensive qualities. He is believed to possess a very sound cross and has the pace and strength to maraud forward regularly.

It is for these aforementioned reasons then that Guardiola may need to spend as much as €50 million to secure his signature. If the deal was to go through, as Mendy’s family seems to suggest, it would see Monaco amass in excess £100 million from City alone.

Considering the Citizens remain linked with Fabinho as well, the currency-rich relationship between the two could continue. Let’s hope in that case, for privacy at least, his family keep their mouths shut.

