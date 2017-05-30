GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Pep Guardiola..

Manchester City close to second signing and player's family has given the game away

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester City are desperate to right the wrongs of this season and they’re certainly not hanging about.

Even before the FA Cup final, Pep Guardiola had wrapped up his first signing of the summer and spent no less than £43 million to secure it. Given the amount of players released too, it’s all change at the Etihad Stadium.

Besides, it might need to be. City had a reasonably solid campaign yet never truly kept pace with Chelsea and were held back by their ageing squad.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

For all the disappointment of this season though, City’s possession of Guardiola and a hearty transfer budget bodes well for the 2017-18 campaign. There’s every reason to suggest they can mount a challenge on the Premier League title.

Such suspicions have only been fuelled by a rather specific focus on AS Monaco and their Ligue 1 winning squad.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE viewing figures for one show are shocking - this is embarrassing

WWE viewing figures for one show are shocking - this is embarrassing

Watch: There's something incredible about Marcus Rashford's FIFA stats in 2025

Watch: There's something incredible about Marcus Rashford's FIFA stats in 2025

Last week saw the Citizens snap up Bernardo Silva and he might not be the last to favour the Etihad over the Stade Louis II. In fact, Benjamin Mendy could be the next player to switch Monte Carlo for Manchester.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to links with City but it seems the full-back is coming closer and closer to a deal. After all, his own family might have given the game away.

French journalist and commentator Romain Collet-Gaudin is almost certain that the Monaco man will move to the Premier League. The TV personality cited the fact that Mendy’s own family members had flatly confirmed the transfer.

His suspicions, as corroborated in English by CityWatch, can be seen below:

Obviously, nothing is certain and City fans shouldn’t get too excited but it’s clear that the feeling in France is that a departure is nigh.

What can Mendy actually bring to the table, though? Well, City have had quite the issue with full-backs in recent years and with the departures of Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta, the door has opened for a young star such as Mendy.

He has amassed 39 appearances this season and even earned himself his first cap for France. Furthermore, his performances were rightfully rewarded with an inclusion in the Ligue 1 team of the season.

There is every reason to suggest he would succeed in the Premier League too given his offensive as well defensive qualities. He is believed to possess a very sound cross and has the pace and strength to maraud forward regularly.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-MONACO-BORDEAUX

It is for these aforementioned reasons then that Guardiola may need to spend as much as €50 million to secure his signature. If the deal was to go through, as Mendy’s family seems to suggest, it would see Monaco amass in excess £100 million from City alone.

Considering the Citizens remain linked with Fabinho as well, the currency-rich relationship between the two could continue. Let’s hope in that case, for privacy at least, his family keep their mouths shut.

Do you think Manchester City will win the Premier League title next season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE viewing figures for one show are shocking - this is embarrassing

WWE viewing figures for one show are shocking - this is embarrassing

Watch: There's something incredible about Marcus Rashford's FIFA stats in 2025

Watch: There's something incredible about Marcus Rashford's FIFA stats in 2025

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again