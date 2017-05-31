GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Enzo and Cass' run as a team may be coming to an end (©Twitter @InnerN3rd).

Big Cass set for dramatic heel turn

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

RAW is currently going through a tough time with their Universal Championship and Champion absent from the show until after this Sunday's Extreme Rules event.

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been missing from the show since WrestleMania and RAW has really struggled to comprise entertaining feuds.

A new name needed

Feuds like Seth Rollins vs Samoa Joe, The Miz vs Dean Ambrose and Bayley vs Alexa Bliss have been unable to garner high ratings.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Is turning Big Cass heel the right thing to do? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

RAW needs a shot of life and a convincing heel turn could be about to happen that will have fans talking for years.

The biggest heel turn on the show recently has been that of Cesaro and Sheamus and they have entertained the crowd ever since.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

Now another RAW tag team could be set to head in a different direction as backstage rumours have claimed that Big Cass could be set for a heel turn.

The two are currently involved in a backstage segment in which Amore has been attacked off camera two weeks running.

While the focus is currently on the Revival as the main culprits behind the attacks, the latest rumours have claimed that Cass himself will be revealed as Enzo's attacker.

The two men who have been like brothers ever since their days on NXT are now seemingly set to part ways with Cass also expected to be given a big push on the red brand.

The ultimate reveal of Cass as Enzo's attacker could be planned for any time in the next few months but with Summer Slam now on the horizon, fans could expect to see it ahead of WWE's second biggest show of the year.

Long awaited push

Ever since Enzo and Cass debuted on the main roster the night after WrestleMania 32, rumours have suggested that Vince McMahon was a big fan of Cass.

Cass was even put in to the fatal 4-way match which determined a new Universal Champion following the injury to Finn Balor at Summer Slam last year.

Being placed in a title match with superstars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens was a huge sign that the company wants to push Cass towards the top of the roster.

A heel turn by betraying his oldest friend would certainly be one way to transform him into one of the biggest heels on the roster and elevate him higher than he currently is.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

WWE superstar injured before RAW started - could be serious

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again