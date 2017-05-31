GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Cena is still over a month away from returning.

John Cena confirms his return date on Twitter

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ever since WrestleMania 33, Smackdown has been without one of it's biggest names in John Cena.

Cena has been aware from the company filming projects away from wrestling since his memorable moment at WrestleMania.

RETURN OF THE FACE THAT RUNS THE PLACE

Cena teamed with his now fiancee Nikki Bella at WrestleMania to defeat the Miz and Maryse in an inter-gender tag team match.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on John Cena's return? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

That was Cena's last appearance in WWE and fans have been wondering just how long until Cena returns to the show.

There have been a lot of different rumours about his return date, but now the man himself has confirmed it.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

With Smackdown taking place in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday night, Cena was in the area filming one of his projects.

Revealing how bitter sweet it was for him to be so close to Smackdown but not able to appear in front of the fans, Cena took the chance to reveal his return date.

A very special date for Cena and America as he will return to the ring on the July 4th episode of Smackdown Live.

Confirming that he will be missing the June Money in the Bank event, Cena has put fans on notice that he could be set to begin a new feud ahead of Battleground.

Battleground will be Smackdown's final exclusive show before Summer Slam and will take place three weeks after Cena's return - more than enough time for the leader of the Cenation to build a rivalry with a new superstar.

A new feud rising

Cena's return will bring with it a lot of potential for future feuds with some of Smackdown's top superstars.

Baron Corbin or even the current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal could both be possible opponents for Cena upon his return.

Dolph Ziggler or Kevin Owens could even renew their feuds with Cena and spark a new rivalry that will keep Smackdown fans captivated.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
WWE Smackdown
SummerSlam

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again