Ever since WrestleMania 33, Smackdown has been without one of it's biggest names in John Cena.

Cena has been aware from the company filming projects away from wrestling since his memorable moment at WrestleMania.

RETURN OF THE FACE THAT RUNS THE PLACE

Cena teamed with his now fiancee Nikki Bella at WrestleMania to defeat the Miz and Maryse in an inter-gender tag team match.

That was Cena's last appearance in WWE and fans have been wondering just how long until Cena returns to the show.

There have been a lot of different rumours about his return date, but now the man himself has confirmed it.

With Smackdown taking place in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday night, Cena was in the area filming one of his projects.

Revealing how bitter sweet it was for him to be so close to Smackdown but not able to appear in front of the fans, Cena took the chance to reveal his return date.

A very special date for Cena and America as he will return to the ring on the July 4th episode of Smackdown Live.

Confirming that he will be missing the June Money in the Bank event, Cena has put fans on notice that he could be set to begin a new feud ahead of Battleground.

Battleground will be Smackdown's final exclusive show before Summer Slam and will take place three weeks after Cena's return - more than enough time for the leader of the Cenation to build a rivalry with a new superstar.

A new feud rising

Cena's return will bring with it a lot of potential for future feuds with some of Smackdown's top superstars.

Baron Corbin or even the current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal could both be possible opponents for Cena upon his return.

Dolph Ziggler or Kevin Owens could even renew their feuds with Cena and spark a new rivalry that will keep Smackdown fans captivated.

