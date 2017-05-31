GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

MLB

.

Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland officially suspended for epic brawl

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Monday, San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland hit Bryce Harper on the hip with a 98 mile-per-hour fastball. In retaliation, Harper charged the mound and delivered arguably the most exciting moment of the entire MLB season.

Punches were thrown. Bodies were flying around everywhere. Players from both dugouts spilled out onto the field.

While the entertainment value was off the charts, the MLB league office struck both players down with suspensions.

Article continues below

Strickland was suspended six games for intentionally hitting “Harper with a pitch, inciting the bench-clearing incident and fighting”. Harper was handed a four-game ban for “for charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting.”

Since Strickland is a relief pitcher, his six games likely would have resulted in a few innings of in-game action and since Harper is a right fielder, the Nationals will miss him dearly, since he hits in the three-hole in the order on a nightly basis. Therefore, his punishment can be considered more severe than Strickland's. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

The beef between the two players began three years ago, when Harper homered off of Strickland twice in the NLDS. Giants manager Bruce Bochy did not condone Strickland’s actions and called the pitch “a personal thing”.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game between the two clubs, Nationals manager Dusty Baker was quick to explain that fans should not expect any drama from his team.

"I know Bruce Bochy didn't give the command and order," Baker told reporters. "I could tell the way Buster Posey reacted he had nothing to do with it. In our mind, it was not a team act but a selfish act on his part. It's more selfish because he probably won't ever get to come to the plate for there to be any retaliation.”

Washington Nationals v San Francisco Giants

As you can imagine, both players weren’t very excited about the news of their suspensions.

"You can't really worry about what MLB is going to do because you don't really know," Harper said. "Whatever they say goes and I'm just going to worry about the four games I got and see what I can do.”

If anything, his reaction to getting hit by Strickland gained Harper even more popularity. In fact, he's leading the entire MLB in early All-Star voting. 

"I'm obviously not thrilled about it," Strickland noted. "It's their call. We'll go from there. Whatever they ultimately decide, I'll own it and take the responsibility."

Each player was also fined an undisclosed amount of cash and was eligible to play in Tuesday night’s game as a result. Bryce Harper started the game batting in his usual third slot in the lineup while Strickland was available out of the bullpen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
MLB National League
Washington Nationals
San Francisco Giants
MLB

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE advert hints at huge plans for Shinsuke Nakamura

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

The Man Antonio Conte wants to replace Asmir Begovic at Chelsea

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again