WWE

The New Day finally arrived on Smackdown.

Watch: The New Day finally debut on Smackdown Live

Ever since the Superstar shake-up, Smackdown has been advertising the arrival of several top superstars.

Rusev and Lana remain absent from the show but the third name that has been advertised finally made their debut on Smackdown on Tuesday night.

A New Day for Smackdown

The longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history the New Day, finally debuted on Smackdown on Tuesday night.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions were traded to Smackdown one week following WrestleMania 33 but were kept off of TV due to injury.

Kofi Kingston suffered an injury at the hands of the Revival the night after WrestleMania meaning that the New Day were kept off TV for over a month.

Their Smackdown debut however proved to be memorable as they suffered from technical difficulties but still managed to lay their challenge down to the current Smackdown Tag Team Champions.

With the current Smackdown champions the Usos in the ring reminding everyone of their dominance over the whole division, Big E's voice would ring around the arena - well almost.

The start of Big E calling out the name of the host city was cut off by the microphone presumably not being turned on.

The microphone would once again impede Big E when he made it to the ring and first went to speak.

Once the microphone began working though, the New Day would deliver their brand of positivity to the Smackdown crowd.

Something that would not sit well with the Usos who attempted to mock the new arrivals on the blue brand.

The conversation between the two teams would eventually turn to the Money in the Bank event and would feature the New Day revealing that they will be challenging the Usos for the titles at the Smackdown exclusive show.

The new look heel Usos and the New Day brings together two of the most unique personas in the WWE.

The two teams should continue to impress and entertain fans in the weeks leading up to the Money in the Bank event.

A long awaited debut

The New Day have reportedly been clear to return to action for several weeks, but with the Usos working a program with Breezango, the WWE clearly wanted to wait to unleash them on Tuesday nights.

Now that they have arrived however, they are looking to overtake the entire division and claim the Smackdown Tag Team Championships - titles that have long since had any real importance.

The Smackdown tag team division has been struggling in recent months, but the addition of the New Day will surely add some much needed competition to it.

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown

