Markelle Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists in his one-and-done freshman season for the University of Washington Huskies this past season.

The 6’4” point guard is rumored to be the front-runner to be selected first overall in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick despite making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals this season, have apparently reached out to Fultz and have engaged in preliminary talks with him.

"I've talked to Danny a few times, and they want to get me to come out there for a visit," Fultz told ESPN of his talks with Danny Ainge. "They just want to get a chance to know me better as a person.”

Fultz also added that he has a burning desire to hear his name called first by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

"I want to be the No. 1 pick really bad," Fultz added. "It's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and I feel like I would fit well in Boston.”

Despite the presence of point guard Isaiah Thomas, who was not only an All-Star, but also a Second-Team All-NBA selection this season, Fultz thinks that he’d be a perfect fit in Boston.

"We can both play on or off the ball," Fultz said. "We can both score and also pass. I think we'd be great together. When we've talked since the lottery, we haven't really talked about basketball much. He's been through a lot lately.”

While both he and Thomas would command a lot of the ball-handling duties, he's confident things would mesh properly.

"I'm a versatile point guard who is unselfish and can score at all three levels," he added. "I can rebound, block shots, push the ball, basically anything you need from a guard. Off the court, I'm humble."

It’s also worth mentioning that both players played their collegiate ball at Washington. Due to their clear bond and friendship, the basketball fit might be a question mark, but the possible chemistry between the two is clearly something that would excite Celtics fans.

"I don't know a ton about the city," Fultz acknowledged. "I know the tradition the franchise has, and that the fans are crazy."

Therefore, if Ainge ends up drafting Fultz, he may not only land the best prospect in the draft with the highest upside, but he also will take a player who genuinely wants to play for the franchise.