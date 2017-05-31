Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Celtics have reportedly been in touch with Markelle Fultz about No. 1 pick

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Markelle Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists in his one-and-done freshman season for the University of Washington Huskies this past season.

The 6’4” point guard is rumored to be the front-runner to be selected first overall in the upcoming 2017 NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick despite making it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals this season, have apparently reached out to Fultz and have engaged in preliminary talks with him.

"I've talked to Danny a few times, and they want to get me to come out there for a visit," Fultz told ESPN of his talks with Danny Ainge. "They just want to get a chance to know me better as a person.”

Fultz also added that he has a burning desire to hear his name called first by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

"I want to be the No. 1 pick really bad," Fultz added. "It's been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and I feel like I would fit well in Boston.”

Washington v Arizona

Despite the presence of point guard Isaiah Thomas, who was not only an All-Star, but also a Second-Team All-NBA selection this season, Fultz thinks that he’d be a perfect fit in Boston.

"We can both play on or off the ball," Fultz said. "We can both score and also pass. I think we'd be great together. When we've talked since the lottery, we haven't really talked about basketball much. He's been through a lot lately.”

While both he and Thomas would command a lot of the ball-handling duties, he's confident things would mesh properly.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game One

"I'm a versatile point guard who is unselfish and can score at all three levels," he added. "I can rebound, block shots, push the ball, basically anything you need from a guard. Off the court, I'm humble."

It’s also worth mentioning that both players played their collegiate ball at Washington. Due to their clear bond and friendship, the basketball fit might be a question mark, but the possible chemistry between the two is clearly something that would excite Celtics fans.

Washington v Arizona

"I don't know a ton about the city," Fultz acknowledged. "I know the tradition the franchise has, and that the fans are crazy."

Therefore, if Ainge ends up drafting Fultz, he may not only land the best prospect in the draft with the highest upside, but he also will take a player who genuinely wants to play for the franchise.

Topics:
NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
NBA Draft
Isaiah Thomas

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Watch: Liam Gallagher calls out Ibrahimovic and the results are hilarious

Watch: Liam Gallagher calls out Ibrahimovic and the results are hilarious

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again