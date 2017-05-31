Money in the Bank is just three weeks away and the event is really shaping up for the superstars of Smackdown Live.

The blue brand is doing a good job at making one of the marquee events of the WWE calendar what the fans want it to be.

History to be made

Ahead of Tuesday's episode of Smackdown, two big matches had already been announced for the show in St Louis, Missouri.

Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton battling for the WWE title and the Money in the Bank ladder match itself will clearly headline the event.

However tonight on Smackdown, a historic match was made as Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon made a match that has never happened before.

McMahon announced a five woman Money in the Bank ladder match to take place in three weeks - the first time ever.

Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina and Carmella will compete in the historic match on June 18th after the fatal 5-way clash on Smackdown descended into anarchy.

The five were set to battle it out for the chance to challenge Smackdown Women's Champion Naomi for the title.

However the match never started and chaos erupted between the five women which wouldn't come to an end until each competitor was incapacitated.

When all five women were down, McMahon would come to the ring and make the announcement that will re-write history at Money in the Bank.

All five women would later appear on Talking Smack and would continue their chaos on the post- Smackdown show.

June 18th will host the next big step for women's wrestling and the first ever Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

A big night forming.

Currently there are four high profile matches set for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Away from the two Money in the Bank ladder matches and the WWE Championship match, one more title match has been confirmed for the event.

The Smackdown Tag Team Championships will also be defended at the event in arguably the biggest tag team match on Smackdown since the draft last year.

Tuesday's episode of Smackdown saw the New Day finally make their debut on Tuesday nights and they instantly let the Tag Team Champions the Usos know that they want the titles.

The title match was confirmed for Money in the Bank on Smackdown and will bring together two of the best tag teams in WWE in recent years.

