Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

LaVar Ball reportedly turned down lucrative shoe deal on Lonzo's behalf

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

LaVar Ball has become a bit of a phenomenon within the media since his son Lonzo gained national recognition at UCLA.

As a complete loose-cannon with no filter whatsoever, LaVar has said some cringeworthy things and has made some outlandish requests at the helm of his Big Baller Brand.

Now you can add this to the list.

Article continues below

Lonzo’s dad reportedly rejected a $10 million shoe deal from their initial meetings with Nike, Adidas and Under Armour in the hopes of landing a more lucrative offer, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show, Rovell detailed the info via Brad Crawford of 247Sports.

UCLA v Kentucky

"We said Tiger (Woods) might be the next Jordan taking over, but there is no next Jordan in basketball or probably no next Jordan anywhere," Rovell said. "I know that's going to disappoint LaVar Ball, but I think you have to say that."

Turning down the deal essentially meant that Lonzo will be missing out on a deal that could have doubled his rookie salary.

Rovell expressed that he’s surprised LaVar hasn’t changed his tune since the Lakers landed the No. 2 pick. Since Markelle Fultz is projected to be the top pick and Lonzo’s camp has been adamant that he wants to end up in Los Angeles, the marketing opportunities will be real and lucrative in the near future if he hears his name called by his favorite team at No. 2.

 

2017 CIF State Boys Open Division Championship - Chino Hills v Bishop Montgomery

"It's strange to me that LaVar didn't at least fold some of his cards and go back to the shoe companies in earnest," he said. "After the Lakers thing goes down and the perfect scenario is going to unfold, the new deal, Nike (to) five years and $20 million. But what does LaVar Ball do? Instead of saying he now wants $1 billion, he now wants $3 billion."

As for those $495 sneakers without the backing of a major brand? The business reporter didn’t see anything wrong with the price and gave a compelling argument that backed it up. 

“People don’t want to give him credit for the fact that he was not dumb to create this $500 shoe, which is coming out on Nov. 24, because he has to order the shoes, because he’s not going to have it in a discount store, because it’s custom-ordered, and he could make a small order, and that’s $500,” Rovell explained.

UCLA v Kentucky

He continued, "It’s basically the least he could have it, because if only five people ordered shoes, it might be $300 a pair to make, so he’s figured that out. He’s smarter than people give him credit for, and he’s a better talker than people give him credit for."

While his delivery is overbearing at times, LaVar has everyone talking about him. We will see if Lonzo’s draft stock will take a hit from his father’s overwhelming presence, but the situation will likely continue to be fascinating from a business and marketing perspective leading up to and after draft day. 

Topics:
NBA
NBA Draft
Magic Johnson
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Kobe Bryant

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

Cody Rhodes savagely owns fan on Twitter who called Goldust a jobber

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Surprising superstar set to be revealed as the man attacking Enzo Amore

Watch: Liam Gallagher calls out Ibrahimovic and the results are hilarious

Watch: Liam Gallagher calls out Ibrahimovic and the results are hilarious

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

Cam Newton given shocking ranking on NFL Network's 'Top 100' list

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

WWE stars released in 2011 - where are they now

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again