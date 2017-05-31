GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Alexis Sanchez.

Alexis Sanchez has decided which club he wants to leave Arsenal for

Arsenal are expected to announce on Wednesday afternoon that Arsene Wenger has put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension.

The veteran French coach, who turns 68 in October, has kept Arsenal supporters waiting for several months, keen to ensure his own situation wouldn’t distract the team.

It’s had the opposite effect - the uncertainty surrounding Wenger’s future has hindered, rather than helped, the Gunners - and the north London outfit have subsequently finished outside the Champions League places for the first time since their long-serving boss joined the club back in 1996.

Despite that, Arsenal still managed to end the 2016-17 campaign on a high by beating Premier League champions Chelsea in the FA Cup final last weekend.

Alexis Sanchez scored the opener at Wembley - and it seems there’s a high chance that was his final goal for his current employers.

Alexis wants to leave Arsenal - despite huge contract offer

Despite being offered around £280,000 a week to stay at Arsenal - per the Telegraph earlier this week - the Chile international has made up his mind to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Alexis has decided which club he wants to join

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Chelsea are among the top European clubs that have been linked with the 28-year-old in recent weeks - and Alexis, according to The Times, has now decided which club he wants to play for next season.

Per Matt Hughes, The Times’ Deputy Football Correspondent, the world-class South American forward wants to leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich.

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

It’s understood that an offer of around £50 million will be enough for the Bundesliga champions to secure the services of Alexis, whose contract at Arsenal expires in 12 months.

Mesut Ozil will run down his contract

To make matters even worse for Arsenal fans, Ozil also wants to leave the club.

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

However, the German playmaker plans to see out the final year of his contract in order to leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

Why the duo won't sign a new contract with Arsenal

Both superstars, according to The Times’ report, are reluctant to sign a new contract due to concerns over Arsenal’s competitiveness after they finished the current campaign fifth in the Premier League table.

BRITAIN-EU-WAGES-FBL-ENG-PR-BREXIT

It seems Ozil is prepared to spend one season slogging it out in the Europa League, but Alexis has no such desire.

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Football

