Liverpool identify surprise Premier League player as a top summer target

In his first full season in charge of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp was able to steady the ship and guide the Reds back into the Champions League.

A 3-0 victory over Middlesbrough on the final day of the season saw them finish just one point above Arsenal.

Philippe Coutinho inspired the victory at Anfield and now, Klopp has a big summer ahead to find new personnel to support the mercurial Brazilian playmaker.

It is set to be a big transfer window for the Reds with a number of departments in the squad in desperate need of strengthening.

One such area is at left-back where, due to the defensive incompetence of Alberto Moreno, versatile midfielder James Milner has had to fill in for the entirety of the campaign.

The former Manchester City man has deputised admirably but on certain occasions, he has looked like a square peg in a round hole.

Klopp needs a solution and it seems he may opt to look towards the Etihad again for help, identifying Gael Clichy as one of his primary targets.

The Frenchman was recently released by the club after six seasons with reports from the Daily Mail suggesting that Liverpool have offered him a surprise two-year deal.

It seems an odd transfer, particularly given the fact that both the manager and fans have previously slammed Moreno for his defensive negligence - news flash, Clichy isn't much better.

The former Arsenal left-back has dramatically regressed in recent years and was a constant source of issues for Pep Guardiola this campaign.

Clichy actually endured one of his poorest matches of the season against Liverpool in the 1-1 draw at the Etihad.

Tortured by Sadio Mane all game and then, to top it off, it was the Frenchman's clumsy challenge on Roberto Firmino which gave away the penalty - Milner duly put it away.

In many ways, keeping Moreno as backup instead of Clichy would be more logical for Liverpool.

If they could manage to sign either Andrew Robertson or Benjamin Mendy - both have been linked with the club - the Spaniard and Milner would provide admirable competition for the role.

Signing Clichy just makes no sense and he would likely just be a large, unnecessary sum on the Reds' wage bill.

