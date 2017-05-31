Liverpool announced the signing of highly-rated Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke via their official website on Tuesday.

The Reds have agreed personal terms with the 19-year-old, who clearly feels he will have more opportunities to showcase his talents at Anfield.

Chelsea, per Sky Sports, are likely to receive around £3 million in compensation - although the final fee will be decided by a tribunal.

A tribunal is involved because Solanke turned down an extension to the initial three-year contract he signed at Stamford Bridge back in September 2014.

The England Under-21 international will become Liverpool’s fourth centre-forward behind Daniel Sturridge, Divock Origi and Danny Ings.

Solanke's exit isn't a surprise for Chelsea fans

News of Solanke’s departure comes as a blow to Chelsea fans - they had hoped to see the talented forward break his way into the first team - but it hasn’t come as a shock.

Antonio Conte revealed back in February that Solanke wanted to leave the club, after talks over a contract extension broke down, and he subsequently failed to make a single first-team appearance for the Blues this season.

"It is best to ask him [why],” Conte told reporters earlier this season, per FourFourTwo, when asked why Solanke wanted to quit Chelsea. “I think for a young player to stay in a great team like Chelsea is a great opportunity. But you have to respect his decision.

"I have spoken with him to try to understand his will. It is normal.

"We must have a great respect for every decision. His contract expires in June and he has the option to stay at Chelsea or to go away."

Izzy Brown 'liked' harsh comment about Solanke

Some Chelsea supporters haven’t reacted well to the news. They believe his move is motivated by money, rather than the opportunity to play more first-team matches.

One fan even sent Solanke an abusive message via Instagram.

“D***head u won’t win s**t at Liverpool and that’s a fact,” wrote the user ‘certified_dhillon’.

Charming.

Eagle-eyed Chelsea fans then noticed that harsh comment had been ‘liked’ by Izzy Brown, the on-loan Blues’ forward who helped Huddersfield Town secure promotion to the Premier League on Monday.

Izzy Brown tweets

The screenshot was spread across social media on Tuesday evening, prompting a response from Brown on Twitter.

The 20-year-old posted: “Never meant to like that comment, wish my brother all the best with his move @DomSolanke ❤“

But this wasn’t the tweet scorned Chelsea fans wanted to see…

