It's been a frustrating season for Gareth Bale. The Welsh international has suffered a series of frustrating injuries over the past nine months, limiting him to just 26 appearances across all competitions.

He's tentatively made his recovery to a point where he can be considered for selection in this weekend's Champions League final, but given Isco's recent form there are question marks over whether he'll be selected anyway.

It's a game he'll desperately want to be available for, as not only will it be the biggest game of his season but it'll be in front of his hometown crowd, too.

Bale is a bonafide legend in his native Cardiff, and many of his friends and family will surely be watching from the stands of the Principality Stadium.

However, head coach Zinedine Zidane may not have to make a decision on whether to play Bale or Isco, as the 27-year-old has given his own update.

Isco has been in great form in Bale's absence, and with the Wales international low on form and fitness, he has admitted that he may not be fit enough to last the full 90 minutes.

"I am not 100 percent, I haven't played for six or seven weeks," he said per the Daily Mirror.

"To last 90 minutes, I haven't played a lot of football this year since my operation, so that would be difficult.

"I have been playing with a lot of pain, even when I came back I was taking tablets to get through games and training.

"The last six or seven weeks have enabled me to rest my ankle a bit and really try to get it a bit better, and obviously recover from the injury which it caused."

He also praised Isco, who has excelled in his absence.

"The last few weeks he has been playing very well, so I am happy for him and he has helped the team enormously at the end of the season.

"Whether he or I start we will both be cheering each other on and hoping the team win.

"The most important thing is how we perform as a team and win the trophy at the end of it."

