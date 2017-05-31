Carlos Tevez savages Chinese football after having a screamer wrongly disallowed

Despite Carlos Tevez claiming he wouldn't leave Boca Juniors for all the money in the world, he went running off to China pretty quickly when the dollar signs were put in front of him.

Since his arrival at Shangai Shenua he has managed just one goal, though that tally should have doubled.

Shanghai were held to a goalless draw with Guangzhou R&F over the weekend, and Tevez had an absolute peach of a goal ruled out for what is presumed to be a handball, but as you can see from the video below, the bounce the ball took as he slalomed his way through the defence only hit his thigh.

The veteran Argentine looked incredulous, and despite raking in the mega-bucks, he wasn't above showing his frustrations during the game, but the real fireworks were reserved for afterwards.

Nobody is under any illusions that Tevez is in China to help improve the standard of the league, and it seems the man himself isn't looking to make any friends while he's there either.

The following day, the 33-year-old spoke with Spanish TV station Movistar (via Balls.ie) and launched a stinging attack into the state of the league compared to those in Europe.

"I don’t think they will be able to compete with any of the big European sides," he said.

"Even if the best players come, I think the football is very different and the fans treat it in a completely different way as well.

"I don’t think they will get there in 50 years.

"They aren’t very physical but I think they are very naive. Without meaning to, they can do you damage with a kick because they are clumsy.

"Technically they are not very good, but I think with this new rule that the government have put in, the kids are going to have to start playing and they will improve a lot."

Ouch! Given that the majority of Tevez's time in the country has been blighted by injury, his comments almost certainly won't be welcome.

