It has been a huge week for Arsenal after they secured the FA Cup against Chelsea, their 13th in total - an English record.

Arsene Wenger has agreed on a new two-year deal at the club and now, the Gunners face a crucial transfer window to improve their underperforming squad.

Arsenal finished the season in fifth, meaning they will not qualify for next season's Champions League, the first time this has happened under Wenger's leadership.

Star men Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have also not agreed on new contracts, leaving many Gunners fans in limbo over their current predicament.

So far, a number of targets have been linked with the north Londoners and The Sun are now reporting that one Premier League player is being pursued by the club.

Leicester's Riyad Mahrez stated this week that he wishes to leave the club in the summer and Arsenal have reportedly moved into pole position for the wantaway Algerian midfielder.

The 26-year-old would be seen as an ideal replacement for either Ozil or Sanchez should they leave despite a poor 2016/17 with the Foxes.

The former Le Havre winger was the Premier League's finest player back in 2015/16 when, against all the odds, Leicester were triumphant in the league.

This campaign, Mahrez was rather brought back to earth but his sensational performances in the Champions League reminded the world that he is still a valuable asset.

His class in Europe, along with some sporadic showings of quality domestically, mean that Leicester will still ask for a fee of around £40m.

Wenger is reportedly to be handed a substantial war chest in the summer, totalling around £150m.

He is said to be keen on another marquee signing to arrive with Mahrez and this could again be due to the fact that he is resigned to losing his two key men.

Despite having just one-year left on their current deals, both Sanchez and Ozil would still command fairly sizeable fees.

Combine this with the signing of a player like Mahrez and the blow which many Gunners fans are dreading would be significantly softened.

