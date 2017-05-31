Andy Murray's opponent for the next round of the French Open Martin Klizan was in a fierce argument with on-court opponent Laurent Lokoli.

The Frenchman, who is 285 ranked in the world, refused to shake Klizan's hand after the game.

The Slovak apparently triggered Lokoli with his wild celebrations, something he felt it was disrespectful, especially coming after a final double fault.

The victory finally came for Klizan after five gruelling sets, in which Lokoli accused him of faking an injury.

Klizan looked to be in firm control of the match after taking the first two sets 7-6, 6-3 respectively.

The Slovakian, who is more than 200 places above Lokoli in the world rankings, was then stunned after losing the next two sets.

In a shock twist, Lokoli won the next two sets 4-6, 0-6.

Yet, what angered Lokoli was the way Klizan conducted himself during the match.

He said: "I was wondering if he was going to retire. This is not respectful. If you have something, just say it.

“You can then get a doctor. You don't have to do it.

"I had a problem with his attitude because it wasn't fair. I will never do this. I always respect my opponent. I was angry. I have grown up with some values.

“It is man against man, we are giving everything on the court.. At the end the best man won. I don't care I I lost. I just expect a little more. Not shaking hand was a choice I made and I accept that choice. At the French Open you have to have ethics and behave well.”

You can watch their confrontation in the videos below.

Andy Murray will no doubt have seen the game, and this confrontation could play into his hands.

Not only will Klizan be mentally distracted, but physically tired as well. After going through five sets, and looking like he was injured, Murray must be fancying his chances.

Murray will be looking to claim his maiden Roland Garros title this year, after being seeded Number 1, ahead of the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

