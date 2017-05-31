Transfer windows are often very sorry times for Arsenal supporters.

Arsene Wenger is criticised for almost everything he does at the club but nothing more so than his activity, or lack of, in the summer. Barring Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, it’s fair to say he hasn’t been too exciting with his cash in recent years.

Moreover, Arsenal fans are perhaps more anxious then ever going into this summer with the club in the unfamiliar territory of the Europa League. For all of the club’s struggles, they could always offer Champions League football, until now.

The sad reality is for the Gunners is that they need to have a successful transfer window more than ever yet this may be their toughest one in recent years.

That being said, Wenger has secured some early business. After all, few teams are hanging about with Manchester City already snapping up Bernardo Silva for £43 million and that seems just the beginning.

That one signing though, which according to Sky Sources is imminent, proves somewhat underwhelming. You know it’s not favourable when comparisons to the capture of Yaya Sanogo are already being drawn.

Well, the man in question proves Henry Onyekuru and, simply put, nobody seems to have heard of him.

The Nigerian plies his trade with Belgian first division side KAS Eupen, who finished a measly 13th in the league this season. That being said, Onyekuru was able to amass 22 goals and emerge as the competition’s joint top scorer.

The quality of Belgian domestic football is somewhat questionable however, even if it has created stars such as Romelu Lukaku. Moreover, Arsenal fans are unsurprisingly numbed by the news.

Sky Sports’ announcement on Twitter of the progression of the move can be seen below:

Then, prepare yourself for sarcasm as here are the finest tweets in reaction:

Danny Welbeck up front never looked so good, right?

Of course we can’t write off the 19-year-old now when he’s not played a single minute for the Gunners and, besides, the deal isn’t confirmed. Nevertheless, you can understand the deflation from supporters.

Many groups see the fifth place finish as the reality check the club needed and perhaps the spark for a swift and expensive reaction. Onyekuru could be a superb talent, but Arsenal need a turnaround in results quickly, not in five years time.

For those disillusioned supporters, it can only be hoped that Wenger spends his money on some established stars as well. The bottom line is that the Gunners are a long way behind the Manchester clubs and the likes of Chelsea.

All that considered, it wouldn’t be an Arsenal transfer window without a seriously left field signing so, if nothing else, here’s to tradition.

