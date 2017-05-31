GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

sergio Ramos.

Sergio Ramos has trolled Gerard Pique before Champions League final

Gerard Pique may have won the battle at the Bernabeu last month, but it’s Sergio Ramos who looks set to win the war - at least for this season.

Ramos was sent off in the Clasico and had a pop at his arch-rival as he left the pitch but, despite their 3-2 defeat that evening, Real Madrid still went on to win their first La Liga title since 2012.

That made it 1-0 to Ramos. Pique then levelled the scores by helping Barcelona win the Copa del Rey at the Vicente Calderon. But Ramos will have the last laugh if he can win another Champions League winners’ medal this weekend.

Madrid take on Juventus at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday evening and Ramos will have the same number of Champions League winners’ medals as Pique if Madrid win.

The Spanish defender scored in the 2014 and 2016 finals - both against Atletico Madrid - and you wouldn’t bet against him making a similar impact against Juve.

Why Pique won't be watching the final

But one man who won’t be watching is Pique.

The Barça icon recently told reporters that he probably won’t watch this year’s final because he’ll be in the United States taking a course in ‘Business, Media, Sports and Entertainment’ at the prestigious Harvard University.

FC Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves - Copa Del Rey Final

The course starts today (May 31) and, according to Catalan newspaper Sport, costs $9,250. He will remain there until June 3 - the day of the Champions League final.

How Pique has trolled Ramos before UCL final

Whether or not Ramos was aware of this is unclear - we’d be surprised if he wasn’t - but it seems the Madrid fan favourite has trolled Pique with his latest offer.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper AS, Pique was asked how many people he’s taking with him to Cardiff.

“Almost 20,” he replied, before adding: “I sent an invite to Pique but he did not answer me.”

Very naughty, Sergio!

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID

The opportunity to watch Ramos and his teammates play in - and potentially win - the Champions League final wouldn’t exactly be top of Pique’s agenda, even if he wasn’t busy studying in the US.

One thing’s for sure: if Zinedine Zidane’s men do win the final on Saturday, it’s going to be a long summer for Pique.

FC Barcelona - Training & Press Conference

