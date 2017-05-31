GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Murray on court for the 2017 French Open.

Andy Murray has his say on Martin Klizan's no handshake incident

Andy Murray has had his say on the Martin Klizan-Laurent Lokoli incident, where the two didn't shake hands at the end of their match at the French Open.

Murray will face Klizan in the next round after he beat Andrey Kuznetsov in four sets, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Murray, when talking about the end of Klizan's game, said this: "The end of his first match was also pretty unorthodox as there was no handshake with Laurent Lokoli.

"I saw the video, although I didn't see what happened in the match, but the two of them obviously weren't happy with each other.

"I'm pretty sure that in every match I've played professionally, there's always been a handshake at the end of it."

Murray then added a little jibe at his opponent, saying: "Hopefully there will be another one in a couple of days, and I'm the one smiling."

Murray will be sure to try and take advantage of a physically tired Klizan, after he faced five gruelling sets.

This will play right into Murray's hands come the second round as he looks to build on his win against Kuznetsov.

There is no doubt the pressure will be on Murray to deliver in this French Open, he has never won the clay court Grand Slam, yet is seeded one for the first time.

However, Murray knows he will have to be at his very best to win the tournament, with the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic competing against him.

Many people have Nadal as their favourites for this championship, as he has been in incredible form on clay this year. Nadal has won tournaments in Madrid, Barcelona, and Monte Carlo this year, all on clay.

He also has a ridiculous record at the French Open in his career, becoming the most decorated player to ever compete in the Grand Slam.

Should Murray face Nadal, he will have to be playing at his very best, and of course, must get there first, which means he needs to be incredibly focused in these early rounds.

