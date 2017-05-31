Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been one of world football's finest strikers since his move to Borussia Dortmund in 2013.

The Gabon striker has evolved under the leadership of Thomas Tuchel - who was actually sacked this week - scoring goals for fun in the Bundesliga.

In 2016/17, the former Saint-Etienne man notched 31 league goals in 32 games to claim the Golden Boot, finishing one ahead of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

The 27-year-old also scored seven times in the Champions League as Dortmund reached the quarter-final's, further cementing his already illustrious reputation.

However, despite winning the DFB Pokal, Aubameyang is in search of more trophies with Tuchel's side unable to mount any sort of challenge for the Bundesliga - they even finished below RB Leipzig.

The likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool were reportedly keen on the Gabon star but it seems that his next destination has been decided.

As reported by Yahoo, Paris Saint-Germain have agreed on a mega-money deal with Dortmund for Aubameyang's coveted signature.

It is said the fee for the transfer will be around €70m with the striker receiving €10m a year in wages - a very lucrative package.

The rich Parisien giants are looking to add to their squad after a fairly dismal campaign which saw them regress under Unai Emery.

They lost out on the Ligue 1 title to Monaco but even more humiliating was their Champions League elimination at the hands of Barcelona, losing 6-1 at the Nou Camp after holding a four-goal advantage from the first leg.

PSG are desperate to finally leave their mark in Europe and signings like Aubameyang will certainly strengthen their claim.

However, with Edinson Cavani - who was voted the Ligue 1 Player of the Year - already on their books, Emery may find it hard to fit the Dortmund man into his lineup.

Aubameyang will certainly not be content with playing on the wing and we may see a similar scenario to when Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were both at the club.

The Swede was given the centre-forward role while the Uruguayan was shifted out onto the flanks where he struggled for goals and form.

As for Dortmund fans, well, at least Aubameyang isn't going to Bayern like so many past stars have.

