Football

vidal alexis.

What Arturo Vidal has been messaging Alexis Sanchez on WhatsApp

Football News
It appears that Alexis Sanchez has now played his final match for Arsenal Football Club.

The Chile international has decided to leave the Emirates Stadium, according to a report in The Times today, and is determined to force through a move to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Alexis over recent weeks, but the South American forward wants to join the Bundesliga champions.

Arsenal, who will announce that Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year contract extension on Wednesday, have done all they can to convince Alexis to stay - including offering him an eye-watering £280,000-a-week contract.

But the former Barcelona and Udinese star has no desire to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Gunners, who finished the season fifth in the Premier League table and will subsequently compete in the Europa League next term.

What Arturo Vidal has been saying to Alexis on WhatsApp

A player of Sanchez’s class should be playing in the Champions League - and this is more or less what his international teammate, Arturo Vidal, has been telling him on WhatsApp.

According to the Daily Mail, Vidal has been messaging Alexis over WhatsApp urging the Arsenal star to join Bayern.

FBL-COPAM2016-MEX-CHI

“I told him it was the opportunity for him to be in a big team,” Vidal told reporters in Chile, per the Mail. “If he wants to compare with the best, he has to go to the best team.”

It appears Vidal’s attempts at tapping-up the Premier League forward have paid off.

Why Arsenal will probably need to sell

While Arsenal are understandably reluctant to sell their best player, the fact he a) no longer wants to play for the club, and b) can leave on a free transfer next summer means they have little choice but to consider any serious offers carefully.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-ARSENAL

It’s understood the north London outfit will sell their prized asset if they receive an offer in the region of £50 million.

And if the deal goes through, Bayern fans will have Vidal to thank.

FBL-GER-CUP-BAYERN MUNICH-DORTMUND

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Arturo Vidal
Football
Bayern Munich

