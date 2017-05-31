Jurgen Klopp has wasted no time in adding to his squad following the conclusion of the season.

Liverpool have already completed the signing of 16-year-old Dal Varesanovic from FK Sarajevo and are set to announce the signing of Dominic Solanke in a £3 million deal from Chelsea.

Varesanovic is a highly-rated prospect who will benefit under the guidance of Steven Gerrard, who coaches Liverpool’s Under-18s, while Solanke has played for England’s Under-21s.

But there will certainly be more high-profile arrivals at Anfield in the coming months.

According to the Telegraph, Klopp’s budget, courtesy of Fenway Sports Group, will exceed £100m. Among the names on the German’s radar are Virgil Van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Exciting times indeed.

Champions League football

Liverpool’s appeal has been boosted by the presence of Klopp, one of the most respected managers in Europe, and by their fourth-place finish in 2016-17.

The offer of Champions League football could be enough to convince several of their targets to sign.

Another of Klopp’s tasks in the summer, as well as improving his squad, will be keeping hold of Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho to Barcelona

Rumours linking the Brazilian playmaker with a move to Barcelona have been rife for months now. Much to the relief of Liverpool fans, Coutinho has distanced himself from the rumours, saying “speculation is for journalists only” earlier in the month, per the Independent.

Klopp, meanwhile, has tried convincing Coutinho to stay by asking him to imagine the status he can reach at Anfield.

“Stay here and they will end up building a statue in your honour," Klopp said.

"Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player. Here you can be something more."

Coutinho has one doubt about joining Barcelona

According to the latest reports from Spain, there’s good news and bad news for Liverpool fans where Coutinho is concerned.

Sport claim that the 24-year-old wants to move to Barcelona. He loves the city, having spent six months there during a spell with Espanyol, and also wants to play with Neymar and Luis Suarez, two close friends.

But the Brazil international also has doubts above the move. Coutinho’s preferred position, on the left side of midfield with plenty of freedom to move inside, is currently occupied by Andres Iniesta.

Coutinho wonders whether, under new Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, he would even play in big games such as El Clasico or in the latter stages of the Champions League.

It’s worth Coutinho remembering that Iniesta is 33-years-old and his powers are on the wane. It’s not impossible that he could displace the Spanish legend through sheer ability alone.

