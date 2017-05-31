One-time world no.1 golfer Tiger Woods put on a brave public face last week as a blog entry posted on Wednesday May 24 said he hadn't felt this good in years following recent surgery on his back.

The reality is that the golfer was on extensive medication which led directly to his arrest five days later.

While Woods is believed to have passed a breathalyser test with .000, proving that no alcohol was in his system, he has been charged with driving under the influence.

This has been reported as a consequence of complications with his prescription drugs which are alleged to have caused an unexpected 'influencing' side effect in combination.

While prescription medication is a necessary element of most surgical recovery these days, a combination of four whose cocktail has had such a serious and seemingly unexpected effect on his body will concern the golfer's fans, in terms of the severity of his injury, his well-being, and his public image.

Since 2009, when Woods' alleged serial affairs were exposed, the golfer has been rebuilding the public's perception of him with hope that it won't be too long before he is playing back playing again.

"As for returning to competitive golf, the long-term prognosis is positive," Woods said in the same blog post.

"My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It’s just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse."

Woods said he had been enjoying the time with his family away from life on the hectic and sometimes lonely PGA Tour.

Laid-back home life has been a welcome contrast to his usual gruelling schedule as he has been looking to get himself back into shape and, while he seems keen to make a return to the course, he stressed recently that he would take his time in order to make a fuller, stronger recovery.

"I’m walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There’s no hurry."

Perhaps the saddest extract, however, came when he said he hadn't felt this good in years.

"It has been just over a month since I underwent fusion surgery on my back, and it is hard to express how much better I feel. It was instant nerve relief.

"I haven't felt this good in years.

"You mention the word 'fusion', and it’s scary. Other guys who have had fusions or disc replacements like Davis Love III, Retief Goosen, Lee Trevino, Lanny Wadkins and Dudley Hart… they have all come back and played.

"But more than anything, it made their (his children's) lives better. That’s the most important thing… that I can have a life again with my kids."

While it is unclear whether Woods was fully aware of the effects his medication may have had, there are still plenty of questions left to be answered such as why was he out at 3am if he hadn't been drinking?

Either way, this latest episode will not be a popular one with his PR company.

