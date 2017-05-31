Romelu Lukaku's future has been up for debate for a large part of the year after the Belgian striker turned down a new contract offer from Everton.

It is well known that the former Chelsea man is desperate to play at the highest level which, unfortunately, he doesn't see happening anytime soon at Goodison Park.

The Toffees may have secured Europa League football for next season but what Lukaku really wants is the sweet sound of the Champions League anthem.

Scoring 25 goals in the Premier League this campaign, the Belgian striker is a wanted commodity across Europe with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain all after his coveted signature.

It has been suggested that getting the Everton man would cost upwards of £100m, a fee that would shatter the world record price paid by United for Paul Pogba last summer.

His agent, Mino Raiola, was the conductor behind the deal for the Frenchman and he has now spoken about Lukaku's current predicament.

He says that if he is to move this summer, two conditions must be met; Firstly, Everton's valuation must be adhered to and secondly, the project must be the correct one for his player.

He told TalkSPORT: “[Lukaku] had a promise that if certain clubs came in for him this summer [he’d leave].

“We are not in concrete talks at the moment, but if the price is right for Everton and the project is right [for Lukaku] he will make another step.

“But we are not there yet.”

Raiola also commented on the quoted £100m price tag, stating it is a fair reflection given what other players go for - hopefully, that's not a sly dig at Pogba.

“I didn’t hear about [the £100m price-tag],” Raiola added.

“It doesn’t surprise me that price with what other players go for.

“But we have a European market and a Premier League market.

“The relationship with Everton is very good.

“We knew if someone comes in for him there is a possibility that he leaves, yes.”

