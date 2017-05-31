GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Two of the sports best entertainers provided the crowd in Paris with a rally to remember..

Dustin Brown and Gael Monfils put on an absolute clinic at French Open

Football News
Dustin Brown and Gael Monfils may not be among the favourites for this year's Grand Slam titles, but the two men will always look to add a bit of colour to their rallies on the court.

In a comfortable victory for Monfils in front of his home crowd, he and his German opponent Dustin Brown provided flashes of brilliance with breathtaking skills and trick shots on Tuesday, if not a match of particular quality.

Monfils came through in straight sets, including 6-0 in the last.

The highlights of the match came on Brown's serve, when he played a sliding drop shot after a couple of exchanges.

Monfils then came sliding into the net of his own accord, but lifted the ball over Brown, who looked to be in trouble as he scampered towards the baseline.

But Brown, not one to often be outdone in showmanship, got to the ball in time and played a no-look lob over Monfils as he was hurtling away from the centre of the court.

The crowds were already cooing at the display, but it was not done there.

Leading from the first set, but with the second in the balance, Monfils darted after the ball as it bounced just legally inside the court.

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-MEN

Now, with his back to the court and on the back foot, the Frenchman had to improvise.

He pulled off what has over the years become somewhat of a signature move of his: just before the ball came down on the second bounce, he planted his feet firmly apart and swung the ball behind him, between his legs and over the net.

The shot didn't have much pace on it, but it did seem to catch Brown off guard, who only managed to steer a tame back-hand-volley straight into the net.

Watch the incredible rally in the video below.

While the crowds cheered at the skill they had seen and a point for Monfils, perhaps few points could more aptly epitomise the two men: sublime skill, low quality at the key moment.

While they are both blessed with undeniable talent, is either man likely to win a Grand Slam?

