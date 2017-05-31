Zlatan Ibrahimovic somehow managed to take centre-stage at the Europa League final despite being on crutches.

It should have been the perfect game for the Manchester United striker, taking place in his native Sweden and against his former club Ajax.

As it was, the 35-year-old had to draw attention to himself with his antics off the pitch rather than on it.

There may have been more to Ibra's eccentric behaviour than meets the eye.

Perhaps, having been ruled out for the final part of the season with a serious cruciate knee ligament injury, Zlatan was keen to remind United just how important a part of their squad he is.

Of course, he's already done that by scoring 27 goals this season.

It's been a remarkable maiden campaign in English football for the former Barcelona, Inter Milan, and PSG star, but the reality is that his short time in the Premier League might be over.

With his United contract set to expire this summer and his knee not expected to heal in time for the start of the new season, the odds of him remaining in the north-west would appear slim.

Zlatan has made his mind up

However, the player's agent, Mino Raiola, has shed further light on his client's future in an interview on the Jim White show on talkSPORT.

When the question was put to Raiola whether the striker wanted to remain at Old Trafford, he replied:

"Oh, yes. He wants to stay in England, he wants to stay at the top, and if he sees that he can be a valuable asset for Manchester United, then why not Manchester United?

"He can be a valuable asset for some other top clubs also. But I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and to see what all parties want."

Maybe he should have signed a contract renewal when it was on the table earlier this season, but he was keen to wait until he knew whether United would make the Champions League.

They have done just that by virtue of their Europa League win. Despite their sixth-placed finish, United remain an attractive proposition, though it remains to be seen what Jose Mourinho thinks about keeping Ibrahimovic on.

TalkSPORT suggest the Red Devils boss would like to retain his services, but he may have a hard time convincing Ed Woodward to justify his wages when he is likely to miss half of next season.

Should United keep Zlatan? Have your say in the comments.

