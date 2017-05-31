Tiger Woods' Nike deal has been declared unchanged by the sport manufacturing giant as they continue to back star despite past criticism.

In a statement from the company, they appeared to offer him full backing, despite his recent arrest for DUI.

Woods has had a troubled life in the past several years, with back problems causing issues on the course, and personal problems giving him issues off it.

Despite the horrid past few days, Woods will feel reassured following Nike's recent statement regarding their client.

"There is no change in our relationship with Tiger," the company said.

Nike was condemned in some quarters for glamorising his return to golf in 2010 following 2009 revelations about his personal life.

Back then, the company didn't amend its sponsorship of the golf star when others did, appearing to believe that its athlete's sporting image had nothing to do with his personal life.

However, the sports giant had dropped footballer Joey Barton a year previous when the then-Newcastle United player was imprisoned for assault.

While Woods has not yet been charged with a crime yet, he has apparently broken the law, but Nike seem to be backing him in a way they didn't back Barton based on intent.

In 2009, Woods didn't commit a crime, and he appears to have made a genuine mistake this time around which has had little direct effect on others.

The golfer looks unlikely to face any jail time because he was not found guilty of having any alcohol in his system while driving this week, but he was arrested on the charge of being 'under the influence'.

He was then released on account of agreeing to comply with the investigation further in future.

Prior to this week, a return from injury looked likely sooner rather than later following successful back surgery.

The sport came out in support of him in 2010, but was clearly unimpressed with his actions and the negative attention it accrued around the game.

There is no telling whether he will be given such a definitive welcome a second or even third time around.

