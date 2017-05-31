The summer transfer window is set to open, which means only one thing: Manchester United will be busy.

The Red Devils were involved in the biggest transfer saga of 2016, which finally ended with them making Paul Pogba the world’s most expensive player in the world.

And Antoine Griezmann looks set to become this year’s Pogba. Some are already growing tiresome of the rumours linking the Atletico Madrid star to Old Trafford and we’re not even in June yet.

Griezmann has served to intensify the rumours by openly discussing the reports. Last week, he rated the chances of him signing for United as six out of 10 before insisting that he’s ready to leave Atleti in a bid to win titles.

Los Rojiblancos probably had a quiet word with the Frenchman for he took to social media last Friday to dismiss the speculation.

“All the rumours are unfounded," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm still Colchonero. My direction will be established after discussion with my sporting advisor."

Atleti president: 'Griezmann is staying'

Atleti president Enrique Cerezo, probably in a bid to convince himself more than anything, has insisted that Griezmann will stay at the club he signed for in 2014.

"Griezmann will stay here,” Cerezo told Marca, via Sky Sports. “Not here at the Calderon, but at the Wanda."

Man United can offer CL football

Man United would have no problems paying Griezmann’s £86 million release clause - they paid £3m more for Pogba - and will be able to offer the 26-year-old Champions League football.

It is thought that Griezmann was waiting to see whether United won the Europa League - and guaranteeing their place in the Champions League next season - before deciding his future.

So United have done all they can. It’s now up to the player.

Griezmann has been Atleti's best player

Griezmann has been Atleti’s standout player since he joined from Real Madrid three years ago. With 83 goals in 160 appearances in all competitions, replacing that kind of output will be incredibly difficult - even with £86m to spend.

Atletico’s loss will, of course, be Real Madrid and Barcelona’s gain. Diego Simeone’s side will be less of a threat in La Liga and the Champions League without their talisman - something that Sergio Ramos is only too aware of.

Ramos reacts to Griezmann rumour

The Real captain has responded to the rumours linking Griezmann with United by saying his departure would be “one less problem” for Los Blancos.

"Every player is their own world, each one must decide where they want to play,” Ramos told the Cope radio station, per ESPN.

“He should decide what he wants to do. If they take him away from Atletico, it is one less problem [for Madrid] next season."

