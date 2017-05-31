When Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City last summer, the entire club seemed destined for a truly memorable season.

However, despite getting off to a promising start, City fell away in the latter stages of the campaign, finishing trophyless and only just securing Champions League football on the final day.

Despite spending a fortune on the likes of John Stones, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus, the Spaniard simply could not forge the Citizens into a unit capable of delivering on all fronts.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In the Champions League - a trophy City's hierarchy are desperate to get their hands on - they were eliminated in the last-16 by Monaco, something which will no doubt have greatly disappointed them, given the difference in spending power between the two clubs.

Well, Guardiola has already made some impressive movements in the transfer market, signing Monaco's Bernardo Silva, while several other targets are rumoured to securing deals.

Article continues below

Benjamin Mendy and Benfica goalkeeper, Ederson, are two players reportedly close to a move to the Etihad with Tottenham's Kyle Walker another target which Guardiola could snap up.

With a £300m war chest at his disposal, City's chairman has faith that the manager can deliver at the club and has set him a fairly ridiculous target.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak is hungry for trophies and is insistent that he believes City can deliver something that has never been done in England; the quadruple.

He said, via Mirror: "The dream of doing the Treble, yes. You mentioned the Double, no I want to do the Treble, or else let's go for the Quadruple! Why not?

"We should have that aspiration. I have it, no doubt. Sheikh Mansour drives me for it every day, but you look at the organisation, you see it in Pep's eyes in everybody within our group.

"Pep wants to win it all and that's what I love most about him because that's how I feel, we want to win it all.

"We might not be able to achieve it, but I can assure you, we're going to try to do that."

Al Mubarak believes next season will be huge for City but it is highly unlikely that the club will emulate Manchester United's treble winning season from 1999 anytime soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms