When the final whistle blows on the Champions League final this weekend, all we'll have to look forward to is a couple of England games against Scotland and France.

In all seriousness, the World Cup qualifier and the friendly three days later could reveal a lot about how the Three Lions are progressing under Gareth Southgate. Or they could be thoroughly mundane; only time will tell.

There are plenty of players worth keeping an eye on, with Kieran Trippier, Ben Gibson, and Aaron Cresswell all making it into the squad.

Wayne Rooney is the most high-profile absentee, but that's just a further indication that Southgate is building for the future.

John Stones, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, and Marcus Rashford are all 23 or under, and with Rooney's generation all but finished, it's potentially an exciting time to be an England fan.

However, it does rather put things in perspective to see young players reaching such heights.

If realising Rashford was born in 1997 doesn't make you feel old, nothing will.

Spare a thought for his international manager, who along with Jose Mourinho, bears some of the responsibility for developing one of Europe's biggest prospects.

When discussing his side's lack of trophy-winning experience, Southgate joked, per the Telegraph:

"Rashford has already won more than I won. Which is f***ing depressing."

Rashford's rise

Since making his senior debut a little over a year ago, the 19-year-old has won the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and now the Europa League - a Mourinho treble if ever there was one.

Then again, Southgate managed to win the League Cup with Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, so he shouldn't consider himself to have done too badly.

There have been question marks over Rashford's role in the England set-up this summer, with Mourinho keen for the teenager to rest.

However, Southgate has insisted he won't be giving the United forward any special treatment to keep the Portuguese happy.

“If I am trying to keep Jose happy, that’s going to be fairly difficult,” he added.

“Respectfully, none of the managers are going to be around in 10 years, and I think people like Marcus Rashford will be. We’ve got to handle him in the right way. The number of matches [he plays] is significant for him at his age.”

