It’s almost one year since Ryan Giggs left Manchester United to pursue his dream of becoming a manager.

The Welsh legend had hoped to land the United job on a full-time basis after Louis van Gaal was sacked at the end of last season, but he was overlooked in favour of Jose Mourinho.

Giggs had been working at Old Trafford in a coaching capacity for three seasons, including as Van Gaal’s assistant, but the United hierarchy opted against taking a huge gamble on the club legend.

"After 29 seasons at Manchester United as a player and assistant manager, I know winning is in the DNA of this club - giving youth a chance, and playing attacking and exciting football. It’s healthy to have high expectations, it’s right to expect to win. Manchester United expects, deserves, nothing less,” Giggs told United’s official website last July.

"This is why it is a huge decision for me to step away from the club that has been my life since the age of 14. It has not been a decision that I have made lightly. I'll take away so many special memories as well as a lifetime of experiences that will, I hope, serve me well in the future.

"However, the time feels right and, although I have no immediate plans to step into management, it is where I want to be.”

Giggs rejected Swansea in October

Giggs held talks with Swansea City in October but decided the job wasn’t right for him.

"Their ambitions didn't quite match mine so it didn't work out," he revealed, per the Mirror, to the surprise of many.

Opportunities to manage Premier League clubs don’t come around very often - particularly for inexperienced young coaches - but Giggs clearly felt he was in a position to be choosy.

When he’s not been applying for jobs, the 43-year-old has been watching football in different parts of Europe and working as a pundit for ITV Sport.

Has Giggs just landed his first job in management?

But it appears that his long wait for a managerial position could finally be over.

Betting markets have been going crazy this afternoon and the indication is that Giggs will become the new manager of Sunderland.

He started the afternoon priced at 25/1 to become the Black Cats’ new boss - and now he’s the 1/8 favourite.

There’s currently a vacancy at the Stadium of Light following the departure of David Moyes, who left the Sunderland last week following the team’s relegation to the Championship.

