Devlin DeFrancesco managed a double podium at Spa-Francorchamps during round two of the Euro-formula Open Championship.

The 17-year-old Canadian finished third in one race and second in the other. The Carlin driver's performance means that he secured rookie class victories in both races ahead of Drivex driver Troitskiy and Fittje of Fortec.

Impressive considering that the Spa-Francorchamps event was only DeFrancesco’s second round of Euro-formula Open racing at this level.

Article continues below

The Canadian teenager quickly mastered the Spa-Francorchamps 4.352-mile circuit, posting the second fastest time on Friday.

Toronto born DeFrancesco placed fourth on the starting grid after impressing during qualifying, but quickly moved up the field into third until he ran out of laps to push for second place.

Article continues below

The 17-year-old started fifth after negotiating the rain socked track during qualifying two.

The Carlin driver then produced an outstanding performance, with the teenager eventually finishing in second place behind RP Motorsport's Harrison Scott.

After the race, DeFrancesco said: “For the second race I got an awesome start. There was a crazy battle on the run to Les Combes and I came out in second. Then I caught my team-mate and overtook him around the outside at the same corner. He spun, but we didn’t make contact.

“It was tough to hold on though because the guy behind had such a good tow, I couldn’t do anything to defend against it and finished second.

“Overall, I’d like to say a big thanks to all the mechanics and engineers in the Carlin team and look forward to another good race at Paul Ricard. Billy [Monger] told me he won’t be happy with anything less than a win, so that’s the aim!”

Brit Scott currently lies in first place of the driver’s classification, 97 points ahead of Carlin pair Ameya Vaidyanathan and Devlin DeFrancesco.

Thiago Vivacqua of Campos racing currently lies in fourth, and Nikita Troitskiy of Drivex finishes off the top five.

DeFrancesco and Troitskiy are currently tied for first place for the Rookie trophy with Fortec’s Jannes Fittje close behind in third.

In the battle of the rookies, Troitskiy managed to beat Fittje to poll position at Spa-Francorchamps.

Brit Scott was leading the field before Troitskiy improved on his earlier 2:37.121 time, shaving off a second to achieve 2:36.276, earning the Russian his second poll of the season.

The Russian managed to hold off his rivals for the first few corners, but alas, he could not stop Vaidyanathan, DeFrancesco, and Fittje overtaking him on the Kemmel straight.

The third round of the the Euro-formula Open Championship will take place in two weeks time at Pau Ricard.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms